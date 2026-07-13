Walker Kessler says he'll 'run through a brick wall' for Lakers

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LAS VEGAS -- Walker Kessler, the biggest prize of the Los Angeles Lakers' free agency class this summer, said Monday that he has been medically cleared following shoulder surgery and is eager to play alongside Luka Doncic.

Kessler, 24, landed a four-year, $130 million contract with the Lakers earlier this month as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with the Utah Jazz. The Lakers sent two unprotected first-round picks and two first-round pick swaps to the Jazz to acquire the 7-foot-2 Kessler, one of this year's most coveted restricted free agents.

"It makes you feel a certain way when you know an organization believes in you," Kessler said. "With what [the Lakers] have invested, they're showing that belief, in a monetary value. Not just with money, but in [draft] assets. If I know they have that belief in me, I'm going to run through a brick wall for them. That's how I've been wired my whole life."

Kessler added that the complex restricted free agency process "isn't the most fun thing ever," but said that ending up with the Lakers after four years with the Jazz was "how it's supposed to be." The Lakers' top summer priority was upgrading the center position to provide a target at the basket for Doncic and to improve the team's interior defense.

"[Doncic] has such a big presence on the court," Kessler said. "It makes it a lot easier for all four guys around him to do what they need to do. I can play defense for him, set great screens, and get him some assists. It's going to be a lot of fun. I've never played with a point guard of that kind of size and stature, to where he's just a matchup nightmare."

Kessler averaged 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season, though he was limited to five appearances because he underwent left shoulder surgery last November. Kessler said he first injured his left shoulder while in college, but the issue "got a little worse last year."

As he prepares for his fifth NBA season, the 2022 first-round pick said his shoulder "feels better than it's ever felt in my life."

"It's been cleared," Kessler said. "It feels strong. It feels mobile. ... I'm just excited to play again. Sitting out a whole year definitely puts a lot of things in perspective. The heart grows fond in absence. Falling in love with this game again, I just want to go play to win."

The Lakers have had a busy offseason, re-signing Austin Reaves and adding Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes in free agency. Meanwhile, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes all departed.

Mamukelashvili could compete for a starting spot in the Lakers' new-look frontcourt after enjoying a breakout season for the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old power forward, who averaged 11.2 points and 4.9 rebounds during his one season in Toronto, said playing in Los Angeles represented "the biggest stage."

"Growing up, watching Kobe [Bryant] and all these players, the Lakers are a household name," Mamukelashvili said during his introductory news conference. "It's unbelievable to be here and have a jersey with my last name on it. I have a 'Mamba Mentality' tattoo. I just love [Bryant's] mindset. Growing up, I used to say, 'Mamu Mentality.' It's a little far from each other, but hopefully we can get it closer."

Sexton, 27, said he studied tape of Smart's one-year Lakers tenure and envisioned himself stepping into a similar role as an energetic guard who can "impact winning." The 2018 lottery pick averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Charlott Hornets and Chicago Bulls last season.

"I watched a lot of the playoffs," Sexton said. "I watched a lot of [Smart] over the years. ... I watched a little bit of like Avery Bradley as well. How he was able to change the pace on defense. That was a while ago, but just watching him and his competitive nature, that's my guy. ... I feel like those two guys have been able to really lock in. I think I can bring that to this team."