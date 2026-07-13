          Sources: Lakers to add Ziaire Williams on 1-year, $3M deal

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          Ziaire Williams elevates for jam (0:18)

          • Ben GolliverJul 13, 2026, 09:34 PM
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              Ben Golliver is a senior NBA writer who joined ESPN in May 2026.

              Prior to joining ESPN, Golliver covered the NBA on a national level since 2010 for The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports. He is the author of Bubbleball, an account of his 93-day stay at the NBA's "Bubble" in Disney World during the coronavirus pandemic. He is based in Los Angeles.
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          The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

          Williams, 24, will join an overhauled frontcourt that lost forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in free agency. The 6-foot-9 forward, who averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, will give Lakers coach JJ Redick added length and versatility off the bench.

          After a busy offseason that included the re-signing of Austin Reaves and the additions of Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Kevon Looney, Williams' signing gives the Lakers a full 15-man roster. However, the Lakers are still in strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and could clear room to add the free agent forward via a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks or by waiving a player on their roster, among other avenues.

          Williams was previously a high school teammate of James' son and current Lakers guard Bronny James at Sierra Canyon in California.

          A 2021 lottery pick, Williams spent three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Nets in 2024.