Sources: Lakers to add Ziaire Williams on 1-year, $3M deal

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The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to sign Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday.

Williams, 24, will join an overhauled frontcourt that lost forwards LeBron James and Rui Hachimura in free agency. The 6-foot-9 forward, who averaged 10.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 56 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season, will give Lakers coach JJ Redick added length and versatility off the bench.

After a busy offseason that included the re-signing of Austin Reaves and the additions of Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes and Kevon Looney, Williams' signing gives the Lakers a full 15-man roster. However, the Lakers are still in strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and could clear room to add the free agent forward via a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks or by waiving a player on their roster, among other avenues.

Williams was previously a high school teammate of James' son and current Lakers guard Bronny James at Sierra Canyon in California.

A 2021 lottery pick, Williams spent three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before joining the Nets in 2024.