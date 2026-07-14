Tyler Herro wants to 'move on' from Bam Adebayo altercation

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Bucks guard Tyler Herro said he wants to "move on" from his physical altercation with former teammate Bam Adebayo last week in Las Vegas and is "focused on the next chapter in Milwaukee."

"Honestly, I'm just trying to move past all of it," Herro told ESPN. "I'm focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they've been doing."

Herro added that if he had to play anywhere other than the Miami Heat, where he was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 and an All-Star during the 2024-25 season, it would be his hometown team in Milwaukee.

"I'm ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong," he said, "but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well."

Herro's comments came a few days after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he was involved in a physical altercation with Adebayo at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas on July 10.

It started when Adebayo approached Herro shortly after 9 a.m. PT Friday. Adebayo and the Heat had come to train on the same court Herro had worked out on earlier in the morning and stayed for a practice with his AAU team.

According to sources with knowledge of the encounter, Adebayo confronted Herro about comments the guard had made, critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run as teammates in Miami ended when Herro was traded to Milwaukee as part of a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Herro responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to and the encounter became physical. Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin, although descriptions of the nature of the physical contact is in some dispute.

Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others in the gym from responding physically.

Adebayo took issue with comments from a social media account allegedly associated with Herro questioning whether Adebayo justified his $60 million salary and suggesting that if Herro had been healthy, he's the Heat player who needed more help from his supporting cast.

That seemed to be a reference to comments Adebayo had made after the Heat were eliminated in the play-in tournament this season, suggesting he needed more help from his supporting cast if Miami was to get back into title contention.

Heat sources told ESPN that Adebayo and Herro had a mostly good relationship during their time as teammates, but had grown apart over the past year as Herro played in just 33 games due to various injuries and struggled to adjust to changes to the team's new offensive scheme.

On several occasions, Adebayo made comments suggesting Herro needed to do more to fit into the new scheme.

On Nov. 24, after Herro made his season debut following offseason ankle surgery, Adebayo was asked if Herro -- who thrives in pick-and-roll actions -- would be able to adjust to an offense that greatly de-emphasized pick-and-rolls but was leading the NBA in scoring.

"Yeah," Adebayo said at the time. "As you see, it's a fun offense to be a part of. It's not a lot of pick and rolls to be a part of but we're sharing the game. You like those types of games where everybody feels involved, everybody gets a chance to be aggressive. Put pressure on the rim and we're being successful off of it."

It was a common refrain from Adebayo, who is the Heat's captain, that team sources said wore on Herro as he tried to come back from ankle, toe and rib injuries and heard his name in trade discussions for Antetokounmpo in February.

Herro was seated courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center for Friday's summer league game between the Heat and Bucks. He was interviewed during the game on the Prime broadcast before the news broke of his altercation with Adebayo.

"It's all love in Miami," Herro said, when asked if it's awkward seeing his former team. "I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo [Erik Spoelstra], the front office guys; we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this."