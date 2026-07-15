2026-27 NBA season: Most interesting sophomore players to watch

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The 2025 NBA draft class produced an epic Rookie of the Year race and several big-time playoff performers last season, and now they're back for more.

What do Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Kon Knueppel have in store for Year 2? Which other members of this promising class are eyeing expanded roles for playoff teams? And are there any former lottery picks already approaching a career crossroads?

Let's tackle those questions and more by evaluating the 10 most interesting sophomores to track during the upcoming 2026-27 season:

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 14

Rookie season recap: The baby-faced Bryant played spot minutes as a defensive specialist and hinted at a 3-and-D future, albeit on a low volume of attempts. Despite modest regular-season averages of 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, he continued to see the floor in small doses throughout San Antonio's run to the Finals.

What's next: Victor Wembanyama's Spurs are loaded with young talent, and they'll be cooking with gas if Bryant can develop into more of an offensive threat as a sophomore. When San Antonio expanded Bryant's role in summer league, he struggled with turnovers and couldn't scale his outside shooting. He flashed a nice pull-up jumper from the midrange, however.

The 20-year-old forward boasts a strong frame, and he has the requisite length and quickness to shadow elite perimeter playmakers of all sizes. While the Spurs also have Tobias Harris, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes in their frontcourt rotation, their best-case scenario involves Bryant showing enough progress to claw more minutes away from the veterans. Bryant has "indispensable role player on a title team" written all over him.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 8

Rookie season recap: The Russian guard averaged 10.3 points and 3.3 assists in 52 games for the rebuilding Nets, and he often looked overmatched and overwhelmed. Demin compensated by gravitating to his comfort zone outside the arc; 72% of his shot attempts were 3-pointers, the highest mark among 2025 first-round picks.

What's next: The BYU product looked much more comfortable and assertive in his second run through summer league, raising the possibility that he could emerge as an impact player for Brooklyn. The 6-foot-8 Demin entered the NBA with good size for a lead ball-handler, but he has added enough strength to become a legitimate downhill threat.

Demin has consistently topped 20 points in his California Classic and Las Vegas exhibitions, thanks to a mix of proficient outside shooting and rim pressure. The Nets have added veteran forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle in offseason trades over the past year, but their long-term plan is centered on their recent draft picks. At present, the 20-year-old Demin looks like the best of a questionable bunch.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 13

Rookie season recap: Queen bubbled up as a darling of League Pass diehards thanks to his unconventional body type and impressive passing ability for a big. He posted solid averages of 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists while splitting time as a starter and reserve.

What's next: The Pelicans might be the NBA's most confounding team: Their lack of meaningful activity after a 26-win season suggests they expect to improve through internal development under new coach Jamahl Mosley. However, Queen and fellow 2025 lottery pick Jeremiah Fears find themselves in direct competition with veteran alternatives.

Queen makes this list because he could eventually be the player who convinces New Orleans to escape its purgatory and angle toward a youth movement. The 21-year-old big man has real talent as a scorer and distributor, but he'll need to make major progress on the defensive end to solidify his standing with the Pelicans' new coaching staff. Does New Orleans have the patience to treat Queen as a top priority next season?

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 5

Rookie season recap: Bailey couldn't keep pace with the four standouts selected above him. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 13.8 points per game on mediocre efficiency for the bottom-dwelling Jazz, though his individual production picked up noticeably after the All-Star break.

What's next: Even though Bailey won't turn 20 years old until August, it's time for him to start converting his hypothetical skills into actual impact. If he is going to blossom into an elite scorer, he must improve his 3-point efficiency and ability to get to the free throw line. Despite his size and physical tools, Bailey ranked 28th out of 29 2025 first-round picks in free throw rate.

Complicating Bailey's sophomore campaign is the arrival of rookie No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson, a gifted shotmaker and unproven playmaker who is bound to use a lot of possessions. That could leave Bailey needing to do more with less offensively, whether in a catch-and-shoot or secondary role.

The Jazz, who want to shift out of their multiyear rebuilding effort, will also want to see him continue to make strides as a versatile perimeter defender.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 11

Rookie season recap: Coward was a pleasant surprise for a Grizzlies team that pulled the plug by dealing Jaren Jackson Jr. at the February trade deadline and finished in the lottery. The 6-foot-5 wing made the All-Rookie first team by averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

What's next: Coward, 22, proved ready to step into Memphis' starting lineup as a rookie thanks to his extra seasoning in college. Now, the moment of truth: Can he make a meaningful second-year leap, or should expectations be tempered because he's three years older than many of the other players on this list?

Memphis traded two-time All-Star Ja Morant this summer, clearing the way for Coward and rookie No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer to take as many shots as they can handle. Coward has looked erratic at times with the ball in his hands in his early summer league action, but he plays with force on both ends.

With the 18-year-old Boozer in place as the Grizzlies' next franchise cornerstone, Coward slots in as the X factor whose progress could determine how long their rebuilding cycle lasts.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 3

Rookie season recap: Edgecombe was a Day 1 starter next to Tyrese Maxey, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for a fun and overachieving 76ers team that reached the conference semifinals. He led his draft class in regular-season minutes and postseason starts.

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What's next: The electric guard attacks the rim like a missile and appears to be on a rocket ship ride to stardom. The 76ers had a better winning percentage when franchise center Joel Embiid was available, but Edgecombe's instant impact helped Philadelphia's fans imagine a functional transition into a post-Embiid era.

Maxey and Edgecombe are a thrilling duo capable of getting up and down the court in the blink of an eye, and Jaylen Brown's arrival will add more size and scoring firepower on the wing.

The real intrigue in Philadelphia will be found in how coach Nick Nurse manages to keep everyone involved. Maxey, Embiid and Brown are All-NBA talents, but it would be foolish to ask Edgecombe to sacrifice too much given his sky-high potential.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 17

Rookie season recap: Beringer, 19, spent most of the season buried behind veterans for the Timberwolves, who were coming off back-to-back trips to the Western Conference finals. The French big man averaged 3.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 40 appearances, then played only sparingly in the postseason.

What's next: Surprised that Beringer cracked the top half of this list? Don't be. After the Timberwolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, the 6-foot-11 Beringer suddenly looks like a critical piece of their frontcourt puzzle.

Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels are mainstays, but Minnesota likely won't have enough size to keep up with the West's elite unless Beringer can handle rotation minutes. His summer league debut was eye-opening: an 18-point, 12-rebound and four-block effort that included above-the-rim plays on both ends. The Timberwolves need him to be an interior defender first, but his mobility on offense could make him a lob target for newcomer LaMelo Ball.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 4

Rookie season recap: Knueppel averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists while making 273 3-pointers, the most ever by a rookie. While his durability, marksmanship and maturity were crucial factors to Charlotte's 25-win jump in the standings and helped him finish second in Rookie of the Year voting, he looked overwhelmed at times in the play-in tournament.

What's next: Knueppel was a revelation as a rookie, leading Charlotte in minutes and 3-pointers while leading his class in win shares. Given that he has already established himself as one of the NBA's top 3-point shooters before his 21st birthday, the Hornets have every reason to believe he will develop into a multiple-time All-Star.

Knueppel's career arc took an unexpected turn when Charlotte traded LaMelo Ball this summer, however. Ball stirred the drink for the Hornets' offense, and Knueppel will likely find his shot quality decrease as opposing defenses are free to commit more resources to stopping him next season. Then again, Ball's departure could create more opportunities for the 6-foot-6 guard to function as a heady playmaker on the ball.

After deciding Ball wasn't their franchise player, the Hornets will closely watch Knueppel's progress to see if he's up to the task.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 1

Rookie season recap: Flagg lived up to his top billing, claiming Rookie of the Year honors by averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He led his class in points and assists per game, and he helped drag the injury-ravaged Mavericks to 26 wins.

What's next: Flagg, 19, often looked overtaxed during his first season, and his efficiency numbers took a hit because he was essentially thrown to the wolves without sufficient support. It's helpful to remember, though, that he graduated from high school in three years and was originally supposed to be in the 2026 draft class. Flagg would have been the easy No. 1 pick in June's draft because he's a more well-rounded and polished prospect than AJ Dybantsa.

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The good news: Flagg had the chance to adjust to life in the NBA, and Dallas took several smart steps to refashion its organization around him. The Mavericks enter next season with a new president, general manager and coach, and they are expected to get back star guard Kyrie Irving from injury to lighten Flagg's playmaking load.

Despite all the challenges baked into being the face of the post-Luka Doncic Mavericks, Flagg was productive, reliable and at times phenomenal last season. He projects as a potential MVP contender down the road, and he should be in the mix for an All-Star selection in his second season. Now that Dallas has a little more distance from Doncic and has moved on from the short-lived Anthony Davis experiment, don't be surprised if Flagg leads a run to the play-in tournament.

Pick in 2025 draft: No. 2

Rookie season recap: While Harper spent most of the season coming off the bench behind De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, he still averaged 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Harper then raised his game during the Spurs' run to the NBA Finals, helping conjure images of a looming San Antonio dynasty while leading his class in postseason minutes.

What's next: Harper's outstanding form in the playoffs -- 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds per game -- begs the question: How much longer until the 20-year-old guard cracks the starting lineup? With Fox struggling at times in the postseason, Harper emerged as the most popular man in San Antonio. His purposeful drives to the rim and smooth finishes make him a nightmare cover for opposing defenses, and it's easy to picture him as the Tony Parker to Victor Wembanyama's Tim Duncan for the next decade.

For now, Fox and Castle are both returning, which likely sends Harper back to the super-sub role he filled last season. Should he aim for Sixth Man of the Year? Should San Antonio experiment with three or four guards in its starting lineup? Will Fox trade rumors pick up?

How, exactly, the Spurs manage their embarrassment of riches will be one of the leading storylines of the 2026-27 season. San Antonio blew away all reasonable expectations last season, but now its only goal is a championship.