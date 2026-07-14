Wizards shut AJ Dybantsa down for rest of NBA summer league

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AJ Dybantsa's time at NBA summer league is over as the Washington Wizards decided to shut down the No. 1 pick after two impressive games.

Washington's summer league coach T.J. Sorrentine confirmed the decision to The Athletic before Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Teams often shut down their lottery picks after two summer league games for precautionary reasons. The Wizards also shut down second-year wings Will Riley and Tre Johnson.

Dybantsa scored 27 to go along with seven rebounds and two steals in his summer league debut, then followed that up with a 23-point performance.

"It was kind of just testing grounds for me," Dybantsa told ESPN after what ended up being his final summer league game on Sunday. "Just trying to get used to the game speed, to the plays, to the players and my teammates and the physicality of the game."

Summer league was the first game action Dybantsa has had since he had 35 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-71 loss to Texas on March 19 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Wizards have another game Wednesday against the LA Clippers before the summer league playoffs begin.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.