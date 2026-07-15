Jonas Valanciunas joins Zalgiris after 14 seasons in NBA

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Jonas Valanciunas is returning to Europe after playing the past 14 seasons in the NBA.

The Lithuanian big man signed a two-year contract Wednesday with Lithuanian and EuroLeague professional team Zalgiris Kaunas. Financial terms of the deal, which runs through the 2027-28 season, were not disclosed.

The Lithuanian lightning strikes in Kaunas.



All-time NBA Lithuanian top scorer Jonas Valanciunas signs a 2-year deal with Zalgiris! 💚⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tCgXItJFAh — BC Zalgiris Kaunas (@bczalgiris) July 15, 2026

The move comes after the Denver Nuggets waived him last week. Valanciunas, 34, played in 65 games last season for the Nuggets, averaging 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds.

He averaged 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds in his NBA career, appearing in 1,002 games for the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Nuggets.