Hawks' Gueye has foot surgery, could miss start of '26-27 season

ATLANTA -- Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye could miss the start of the 2026-27 season after having surgery for a fractured left foot suffered in a workout.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Gueye had the surgery Tuesday after sustaining the injury July 8.

Gueye averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Atlanta last season. He played in 77 games, including eight starts, after making 28 starts and averaging 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds in the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks say Gueye's status will be updated in three to four months, a timeline that could overlap the start of next season.