NBA won't punish Bam Adebayo for altercation with Tyler Herro

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The NBA will not punish the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo for striking former teammate Tyler Herro at a Las Vegas gym last Friday, a league spokesperson told ESPN's Shams Charania on Thursday.

"After discussing with the players involved and the NBPA, everyone would prefer to move on from this unfortunate circumstance, and no further action will be taken by the league," the NBA spokesperson said.

Herro himself had told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne in a story published earlier this week that he wanted to "move on" from the incident.

"Honestly, I'm just trying to move past all of it," Herro told ESPN. "I'm focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they've been doing."

Herro's comments came a few days after sources told Charania that the Milwaukee Bucks guard was involved in a physical altercation with Adebayo at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas last Friday.

According to sources with knowledge of the encounter, Adebayo confronted Herro about comments the guard had made, critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run as teammates in Miami ended when Herro was traded to Milwaukee as part of a blockbuster deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Herro responded verbally in a way that Adebayo took exception to and the encounter became physical. Sources with knowledge of the encounter told ESPN that Adebayo struck Herro near his chin, although descriptions of the nature of the physical contact is in some dispute.

Herro did not get knocked to the ground, according to sources with knowledge of the interaction, who added that he was restrained by others in the gym from responding physically.

Adebayo took issue with comments from a social media account allegedly associated with Herro questioning whether Adebayo justified his $60 million salary and suggesting that if Herro had been healthy, he's the Heat player who needed more help from his supporting cast.

That seemed to be a reference to comments Adebayo had made after the Heat were eliminated in the play-in tournament this season, suggesting he needed more help from his supporting cast if Miami was to get back into title contention.

Heat sources told ESPN that Adebayo and Herro had a mostly good relationship during their time as teammates but had grown apart over the past year as Herro played in just 33 games due to various injuries and struggled to adjust to changes to the team's new offensive scheme.

Herro, a former Sixth Man of the Year award winner, averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33 games in 2025-26, after missing the beginning of the season while recovering from left ankle surgery. He was named an All-Star during the 2024-25 season, when he averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 77 games.

Adebayo is a three-time All-Star who was named to the All-Defensive first team in 2023-24. He has been named to the All-Defensive second team five times, including last season, when he averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He scored a franchise-record 83 points against the Washington Wizards in March to overtake Kobe Bryant's 81 for the second-most points in a game in NBA history.