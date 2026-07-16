          How to watch Pop-A-Palooza on the ESPN App

          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 16, 2026, 08:26 PM

          Pop-A-Shot is bringing 64 basketball arcade players from around the country to Las Vegas for the inaugural Pop-A-Palooza. In conjunction with the NBA summer league, the high-stakes tournament will feature participants competing for a total prize pool of $11,000 at the KAOS nightclub inside the Palms Hotel. The winner will walk away with $5,000.

          Here are key facts about Pop-A-Shot's inaugural Pop-A-Palooza:

          When is the event?

          Pop-A-Palooza will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.

          What's at stake?

          ▪︎ First place: $5,000

          ▪︎ Second place: $3,000

          ▪︎ Third place: $2,000

          ▪︎ Two random participants: $500

          How can fans access more NBA summer league content?

          Check out the ESPN NBA summer league hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, standings and more.