How to watch Pop-A-Palooza on the ESPN App

Pop-A-Shot is bringing 64 basketball arcade players from around the country to Las Vegas for the inaugural Pop-A-Palooza. In conjunction with the NBA summer league, the high-stakes tournament will feature participants competing for a total prize pool of $11,000 at the KAOS nightclub inside the Palms Hotel. The winner will walk away with $5,000.
Here are key facts about Pop-A-Shot's inaugural Pop-A-Palooza:
When is the event?
Pop-A-Palooza will take place on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NBA streaming hub.
What's at stake?
▪︎ First place: $5,000
▪︎ Second place: $3,000
▪︎ Third place: $2,000
▪︎ Two random participants: $500
How can fans access more NBA summer league content?
Check out the ESPN NBA summer league hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, schedules, standings and more.