Cooper Flagg signs 1-of-1 rookie debut patch Topps card

Open Extended Reactions

At the third annual Fanatics Fest, ESPN's Kevin Negandhi told the crowd that Dallas Mavericks superstar Cooper Flagg, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, just signed his one-of-one numbered rookie debut patch autograph card (RDPA) just offstage.

"It's definitely the most important thing we've had signed at Fanatics Fest," Mike Mahan, CEO of Fanatics Collectibles, told ESPN. "When someone signs their debut patch, it's a big deal and Cooper Flagg -- he's into cards in a big way -- appreciates what this means and how special the moment is."

Mahan says it's the most anticipated basketball card "in a long, long time."

Fanatics' exclusive NBA trading card license began in October. Flagg headlines the first crop of basketball's rookie debut patch autograph cards in one of the most anticipated releases in years: 2026 Topps Chrome Update Basketball (out Aug. 6). Flagg's card, as well as the RDPA cards of classmates Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Derik Queen, will be inserted as redemption cards.

"Special cards connect you to an athlete in their biggest moment -- the first time they step on the court or field, the height of achievement, breaking records -- and that depth of connection and richness of storytelling, that authenticity, we're bringing to life through innovation and partnership with leagues, teams and athletes," Mahan said.

The current high paid for any Flagg card is $366,000 in a March auction, but the jersey Flagg wore in the first half of his debut -- which the card's patch was removed from -- sold for $1 million in February, a then-record paid for a jersey at NBA Auctions.

"When Paul Skenes' sold for $1.11 million last year, that really opened collectors up to the potential of rookie debut patch autograph cards," Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Cards Investor, told ESPN. "I said, when Flagg has one and it sells, it'll exceed that, maybe $1.5 million.

"Now? Five million. It's definitively his best card."

Mahan talks about what's next for Fanatics: TCG -- a category which includes Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon -- "is gonna be an area" they explore; given their rights portfolio, multisport crossovers are on the table; and technology could be a more "meaningful part" of the collecting experience, so it's a place Fanatics is investing heavily: "We want to improve the collector experience every day and we think the time has come to have an app that has everything you need as a collector."

But Fanatics' lodestar of "work with athletes and bring them into the fold" has yielded an interesting by-product: Athletes chasing their rookie debut patch autograph cards.

"They could be massive collectors, they could not collect at all: Athletes want them," Mahan says. "It's become this iconic symbol. For us, it's gratifying -- but it's the beginning, not the end. We're just getting started."

Negandhi asked Flagg if he'd take a run at buying his once it's pulled.

"Maybe eventually," Flagg said. "I might have to wait until I get my second contract, but maybe eventually."