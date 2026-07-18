Sources: Moussa Cisse agrees to Knicks' 2-year offer sheet

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Restricted free agent Moussa Cisse has agreed to a two-year contract offer sheet with the New York Knicks, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Saturday, leaving the Dallas Mavericks 48 hours to match.

Cisse's salary would be half-guaranteed in the first year, while 2027-28 is non-guaranteed.

Cisse, who turns 24 in September, was an undrafted free agent out of Memphis last summer and signed a two-way deal with Dallas before the start of the season. The Mavericks extended him a qualifying offer earlier this offseason, making him a restricted free agent.

A 6-foot-11 center, Cisse averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just under 14 minutes per game last year.

Cisse could help bolster the Knicks' frontcourt depth after the reigning NBA champions lost center Mitchell Robinson in free agency.