Mavs match Knicks' two-year, $4.7M offer to Moussa Cisse

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The Dallas Mavericks have matched the New York Knicks' two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet on restricted free agent Moussa Cisse, Yann Balikouzou and Kevin Bradbury of LIFT Sports Management told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-11 center signed the Knicks sheet earlier Saturday but Dallas matched well before the 48-hour Monday night deadline.

Cisse's $2.2 million salary this season would increase to $1.1 million in protection if he's not waived on or before 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The balance is guaranteed on Oct. 1. Because the offer sheet was matched, Cisse cannot be traded without his consent for one year. He is not allowed to be traded to the Knicks in that period of time as well.

Cisse, who turns 24 in September, was an undrafted free agent out of Memphis last summer and signed a two-way deal with Dallas before the start of the season. The Mavericks extended him a qualifying offer earlier this offseason, making him a restricted free agent.

A 6-foot-11 center, Cisse averaged 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just under 14 minutes per game last year.

Cisse could help bolster the Knicks' frontcourt depth after the reigning NBA champions lost center Mitchell Robinson in free agency.