Thunder send Dort to Hawks in three-team trade, sources say

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The Thunder are trading All-Defensive wing Luguentz Dort to the Hawks in a three-team deal that sends three second-round picks to Oklahoma City, former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Mavericks and Ryan Nembhard to Atlanta, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks while going under the second apron and shedding $200 million this offseason via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.

Rather than simply declining Dort's $17.7 million team option to save money, the Thunder picked it up, acquired three future assets, created a $17 million trade exception and placed their 2025 championship stalwart in position for a long-term deal in Atlanta which was not viable with Oklahoma City.

The Hawks now team up a 27-year-old elite defender in Dort with Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker on the wings and will have $40-plus million in cap space next summer.

Dort averaged 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds last season in 69 games. In seven seasons, all with the Thunder, he has averaged 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds. He was named a member of the NBA's All-Defensive first team in 2025.

Risacher, 21, averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 67 games last season, his second in the NBA. He finished runner-up to Stephon Castle in Rookie of the Year voting after the 2024-25 season.

Nembhard, 23, averaged 6.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 60 games last season, his first in the NBA.