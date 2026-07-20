Sources: Matisse Thybulle agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

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Free agent forward Matisse Thybulle has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN.

Thybulle, a two-time All-Defensive team member, spoke with JJ Redick and Luka Doncic about the Lakers' desire to sign him and his role during free agency and chose the opportunity in an effort to beef up the team's wing defense.

Thybulle shot 41.8% from the 3-point line over the past two seasons while appearing in 45 total games. He also led the NBA in steals and deflections per 36 minutes last season among players to play at least 20 games, per ESPN Research.

Thybulle, who is entering his eighth NBA season, discussed returning to the Portland Trail Blazers but believed the team did not make serious efforts to retain him, offering non-guaranteed deals during most of free agency, according to sources.

The Lakers also discussed sign-and-trade scenarios with the Trail Blazers, which would have enabled Thybulle to earn a higher salary, but the sides could not reach a deal.

The signing places the Lakers' roster at 16 guaranteed salaries. The Lakers have until opening night in late October to explore trades to consolidate the roster. L.A. strongly pursued unrestricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga as well, but those talks have not progressed, sources said.