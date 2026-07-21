Rich Paul: No rush on LeBron decision; teams have done enough

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LeBron James' longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said Monday he does not know when his client will decide what team he'll play for next season. He added that any teams interested in James joining them do not need to do anything else to sway his client's mind in the meantime.

"We're not going to be rushed," Paul said on the latest podcast episode of "Game Over" with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, released Monday evening. "We're not going to be rushed. It's his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he'll make it."

Paul continued to say that teams have circled back with him to see if they should be more involved while James weighs his options and he told them there was no need.

"There's been several people to call and say, 'Hey, Rich, is there anything more we should be doing? We could be doing?'" Paul said. "And my answer is, 'No. We don't need you to go above and beyond about anything. We understand it. It's clear. All the messages have been sent.'"

Tuesday will mark three weeks since Paul informed the Los Angeles Lakers that James would not return to the franchise for 2026-27 and would enter free agency to find his landing spot for what will be a record-setting 24th NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are among the teams that have continued their pursuit, sources told ESPN, with the three Eastern Conference franchises believed to be the top teams being considered.

James made a string of public appearances in New York last week and did not offer many clues about his decision-making process, other than to say, "I won't hold you guys up too much longer."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday at the CNBC Sport x Boardroom: Game Plan Summit in New York, "I would like [James] to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule."

Paul said he spoke privately with Silver after those comments.

"I saw Adam in New York and we discussed it," Paul said. "And like I said, it's still his choice. So if he doesn't really know, you can't rush it. You can't rush it."

The wait, Paul said, is not intentional to get more people talking about the 41-year-old James, and he does not liken it to ESPN's made-for-TV special "The Decision" that James was a part of in 2010 when he announced he was leaving Cleveland to join Miami.

"I think it's important for people to understand: We're not making this about attention and a spectacle," Paul said. "It's not about a 'Decision' or anything like that. He has a choice to make. He has a business choice to make. We're not going to sit here and decide or allow someone else to decide when he makes that decision. ... It's a business choice that he's making. And I think as an athlete, why is it that an athlete has to rush his choice?"

Kellerman challenged his co-host, saying some people believe "LeBron loves the attention," which Paul flat-out dismissed.

"It's the lowest hanging fruit for when you don't have the information," Paul said. "That's just what it is."

"I don't know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes. I don't know. Again, you can't make somebody know something that they don't know." Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent

Though a handful of teams continue to express their interest in James -- with Heat president of basketball operations Pat Riley even appearing on "The Dan Le Batard Show" to discuss a reunion with the man who won two of his four championships and made four of his 10 career NBA Finals appearances with Miami from 2010 to 2014 -- Paul insisted they should go about their business in the meantime.

"There's roster spots that's not filled," Paul said. "If they want to fill their roster spots, we're not saying don't fill your roster spots."

When asked if James was leaning in any direction, or had a pecking order in mind, Paul replied, "There's nothing I can say."

Paul also pushed back against various recent reports that suggested James' announcement was imminent.

"These people don't know anything," Paul said. "I don't know when his choice is going to be made, but it could be 48 seconds [from now]. It could be 48 minutes. I don't know. Again, you can't make somebody know something that they don't know."