Stephen Curry first active player to have own exhibit in HOF

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The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will launch a new exhibit this weekend dedicated to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, representing the first time in the nearly 75-year history that an active player will be honored within the walls with a dedicated exhibit.

"Being part of the Basketball Hall of Fame in this way is hard to put into words," Curry said in a release Tuesday. "When I think about my journey, I think about the people who believed in me, the work that happened when nobody was watching and the moments that shaped me on and off the court. To have that story told while I'm still playing is something I don't take lightly."

The exhibit -- titled Stephen Curry: Beyond the Arc -- will open to the public in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Friday. It will include Olympic and championship artifacts, game-worn gear and archival footage of Curry's journey from an unheralded prospect to a decorated four-time NBA champion.

"Stephen has not only redefined how the game of basketball is played, but he has also set a blueprint for what it means to be an exemplary role model," Hall of Fame president and CEO John Doleva said. "This is truly a historic moment for us and for basketball fans worldwide."

Curry is about to enter his 18th professional season and has stated that he wants to play at least two more. He is expected to engage in extension talks with the Warriors once he becomes eligible in late August.