Heat say link for LeBron James presser posted by mistake

Rich Paul to McAfee: LeBron has 'earned the right not to be rushed' (1:18)

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The Miami Heat posted a scheduled live stream titled "LeBron James Introductory Press Conference" followed by the date July 27 to its YouTube channel in what a team spokesperson said was a mistake.

The spokesperson told ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday that the club's social media department was preparing for the possibility of James' signing and mistakenly posted the link to the team's YouTube page. The post was later deleted.

James is an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018 and has been weighing his options in recent weeks. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat are believed to be the top teams James is considering, sources told ESPN, although other clubs -- including the Golden State Warriors -- have also been mentioned as suitors.

James' agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, said earlier Tuesday that he does not know when his client will decide what team he'll play for next season.

Heat president Pat Riley said last week that he and newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo would welcome James to Miami.

James, entering his 24th season, won a pair of NBA championships with the Heat in his four seasons with the team.