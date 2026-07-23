What we've learned about all 30 NBA teams this offseason

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA's free agency period has been open for more than three weeks, yet the basketball world is still waiting to learn where LeBron James will be playing next season.

During this interminable wait, plenty has happened elsewhere around the league that will shape next season's competitive landscape. To boil down the key developments, here's one thing we've learned about all 30 teams -- including those that are still vying for a certain four-time MVP.

Jump to a team:

ATL | BOS | BKN | CHA | CHI | CLE

DAL | DEN | DET | GS | HOU | IND

LAC | LAL | MEM | MIA | MIL | MIN

NO | NY | OKC | ORL | PHI | PHX

POR | SAC | SA | TOR | UTA | WAS

What we've learned: Zaccharie Risacher was the biggest draft miss in years.

The Hawks traded Risacher, the No. 1 pick in 2024, to the Dallas Mavericks this month after two unremarkable seasons. The 21-year-old French forward alluded to challenges in Atlanta, writing on Instagram that "some nights were everything I dreamed of," while "others were harder than I ever imagined."

The last No. 1 pick to be traded this quickly was Markelle Fultz, but his exit from Philadelphia was hastened by his lack of availability. Whereas Fultz, the top pick in 2017, played in just 20% of the 76ers' games before he was dealt to the Orlando Magic in February 2019, Risacher had appeared in 87% of Atlanta's games since he was drafted.

Evidently, Onsi Saleh, who was promoted to general manager last summer, had seen enough. The 46-win Hawks were better with Risacher off the court last season, and he seemingly lacks the burst, playmaking and takeover mentality to develop into a lead scoring option. While the 2024 draft was regarded as weak at the time, Risacher ranks 20th in his class by career win shares and has been outperformed by Stephon Castle and several other lottery picks, plus a few players drafted 20-plus spots after him, including Baylor Scheierman, Kyle Filipowski and Oso Ighodaro.

Risacher's value dropped to the point that the Hawks didn't recoup a first-round pick in their three-team trade with the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder. Instead, they added guards Luguentz Dort and Ryan Nembhard as they continue to build out their depth in the post-Trae Young era.

What we've learned: The second apron can break hearts.

The NBA's harsh second apron penalties and restrictions have caused multiple contenders to shed salary and lose talent. This summer, the 2025 champion Oklahoma City Thunder traded away Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, and the reigning champion New York Knicks watched Mitchell Robinson leave in free agency.

But no apron-related move sparked an outcry like the Celtics' decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks. The 2024 Finals MVP had spent 10 seasons in Boston, reached six Eastern Conference finals, earned five All-Star selections and fostered deep connections with the local community. With that track record, it was hard for fans to view Brown as just another line in the spreadsheet.

But NBA commissioner Adam Silver was unsentimental when asked about the second apron's impacts in Las Vegas last week. Silver said that moves like the Brown trade were "certainly not an unintended consequence" of the apron rules, adding that "people need to manage budgets" and teams "can't have unlimited resources." In other words, any upset Celtics fans should wipe their tears and deal with the league's new economic reality.

What we've learned: The Nets are still buying time.

The Houston Rockets own the right to swap 2027 first-round picks with the Nets, so Brooklyn entered the summer with motivation to take a big swing. If the Nets' ongoing youth movement was unlikely to deliver a lottery pick next June, why not dangle some of their future draft assets in trades that could help them be more competitive after a dismal 20-win campaign?

Although Brooklyn acquired Julius Randle in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the 31-year-old forward isn't talented enough to carry a contender or young enough to shepherd the Nets' next era. Randle should help Brooklyn make progress in the standings, but plugging him in as a stopgap doesn't qualify as a long-term plan.

Nets general manager Sean Marks has preached the importance of strategic "flexibility," and for now that means waiting on the development of lottery picks Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. Demin's strong showing at summer league hinted that the Russian guard could be headed for a second-year breakout that would bring much-needed clarity to the wayward Nets.

What we've learned: Charlotte is dreaming bigger than LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets ranked second in offensive efficiency and net rating after the All-Star break last season, and most young rosters with that body of work would get the chance to grow together. Instead, Charlotte's front office conducted a remarkably sober self-assessment and determined that Ball couldn't lead a championship contender.

That's not really a controversial conclusion: Ball hasn't made the playoffs in his six-year career, and he's a borderline All-Star on a max rookie contract extension who faces enduring questions about his shot selection, defensive impact and ability to stay healthy. Rather than sticking with his thrilling style of play and hoping for incremental improvement, the Hornets shipped their franchise point guard to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid and a boatload of draft assets.

Hornets president Jeff Peterson said the trade was made because the organization's "goal isn't to get to the play-in or even the playoffs for one year." His high standards are commendable given that Charlotte hasn't reached the playoffs since 2016, though trading Ball risks plunging the franchise right back into the lottery after its best season in a decade.

Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Coby White will lead Charlotte's next chapter, while Ball should get his first taste of the playoffs alongside Anthony Edwards in Minnesota. Who will win the divorce? And will the answer to that question look different in 2027 and 2030?

What we've learned: Caleb Wilson's arrival signals a new era.

Many rebuilding organizations find out that changing the front office or coaching staff doesn't always lead to a change of fortune. The Bulls learned this lesson the hard way: They haven't won a playoff series since 2015 despite multiple regime changes.

It usually takes a transformational talent to alter a franchise's trajectory, and Chicago might finally have found such a player. Wilson, the No. 4 pick, boasts a rare combination of size, skill and athleticism in a high-energy package, and he drew comparisons to Kevin Garnett and Paul George during a highlight-filled summer league showing.

Some patience is in order, however: Wilson will need a few years to add strength and refine his game before he is ready to lead a winner. But with Josh Giddey pushing the tempo, Matas Buzelis running on the wing and Wilson finishing lobs with authority, Chicago should immediately become one of the NBA's most entertaining teams. A little hope and a lot of fun will be welcome in Chicago, which has long needed a star with moxie to step into the void created by Derrick Rose's unfortunate injuries.

play 1:05 Jamal Collier: Caleb Wilson gives Bulls a direction they haven't had recently

What we've learned: Donovan Mitchell won the summer.

Cleveland has been in the middle of the action this summer with LeBron James weighing another homecoming to Ohio and James Harden eyeing a new contract after opting out. Given those developments, it might be easy to overlook the fact that Mitchell signed a four-year, $273 million contract extension earlier this month. That's an enormous amount of cash.

Mitchell, 29, is firmly in his prime, earning All-NBA second team honors and finishing seventh in MVP voting last season. And even though Cleveland was swept out of the playoffs by the New York Knicks, Mitchell did reach the conference finals for the first time in his nine-year career.

But the size of Mitchell's new contract probably deserves more scrutiny than it has received. The seven-time All-Star is set to earn more than $60 million in 2027-28. By comparison, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, a more accomplished player, will earn $40.5 million.

Mitchell is currently on pace to be a top-10 earner once his new extension kicks in, but his deal will run through his age-34 season. Shouldn't his $75.5 million player option for the 2030-31 season make the Cavaliers a little squeamish?

If Mitchell were a better defender or an elite playmaker for his teammates, these numbers might be easier to stomach. As it stands, Cleveland's decision to pay him top dollar feels a bit ominous.

What we've learned: Masai Ujiri got straight to work.

Ujiri, the Mavericks' new president, clearly understood that the best way to get people to stop harping on the regrettable Luka Doncic trade was to give them something else to talk about.

In recent months, Dallas has added a new general manager (Mike Schmitz), coach (Dusty May), lottery pick (Morez Johnson Jr.), creative rookie guard (Sergio de Larrea), and former No. 1 pick on the wing (Zaccharie Risacher). That flurry of activity gives the Mavericks a younger, more exciting and more coherent roster.

The best part about Ujiri's first wave of moves is that he targeted players who should make life easier for franchise forward Cooper Flagg: Johnson makes plays on both ends thanks to his motor and physicality, de Larrea creates scoring opportunities with his excellent vision, and Risacher adds complementary spacing. Kyrie Irving's return from a seasonlong absence should be beneficial, too, even if the 34-year-old guard can't fully recapture his pre-injury form (torn left ACL).

Dallas ranked 27th in offense during a 26-win slog last season, and May now has enough options to show meaningful improvement on that front. If Flagg joins the All-Star mix in his second season, the Mavericks could make a run at the West's play-in tournament.

What we've learned: Denver is clinging to the status quo.

In April, when the Nuggets were bounced from the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, no one would have guessed that the Timberwolves would blow up their core this summer and the Nuggets would decide to run it back.

Breaking News from Shams Charania Download the ESPN app and enable Shams Charania's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

How to explain Denver's stasis? First: Tim Connelly, the Nuggets' gutsy former general manager, left for the Timberwolves in 2022. Second: The Nuggets might have been a little shy after last summer's Michael Porter Jr. trade led to a step back in the standings. Third: Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, Denver's most obvious trade chips, appear to be more valuable alongside Nikola Jokic than they would be for most outside suitors. Not making a trade is preferable to making a bad trade.

Although it's frustrating to watch years pass without Jokic's supporting cast enjoying a real talent boost, the Nuggets could benefit from attrition to other Western Conference contenders. The Oklahoma City Thunder shipped out Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins this summer, the Timberwolves traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid to import LaMelo Ball, and the Los Angeles Lakers parted with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

Denver's own losses to date -- Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas -- are minor blows. If the Nuggets can avoid losing restricted free agent Peyton Watson for nothing, they have a chance to maintain a spot in the West's top tier.

What we've learned: Cade Cunningham's life didn't get much easier.

The Pistons can't claim much progress this summer: They're still at loggerheads with restricted free agent Jalen Duren, they replaced Tobias Harris with John Collins, and they added Isaiah Joe to address their wonky spacing.

While guard Ebuka Okorie represented good value at the No. 17 pick, his up-and-down summer league play suggested he's unlikely to be a difference-maker as a rookie. After shocking the world by winning 60 games, the Pistons opted not to make a splash.

Cunningham has endured much more challenging circumstances as Detroit's franchise player, but he is poised to enter next season without a quality secondary creator once again. That roster hole didn't stop the Pistons from claiming the East's top seed last season, but it certainly reared its ugly head in the playoffs. Opposing defenses found success by loading up on Cunningham to short-circuit Detroit's offense, especially late in games.

The Pistons' top eight players all logged at least 1,700 minutes or appeared in at least 72 games last season, raising the possibility of regression if they can't maintain that standard of availability. Detroit should be able to count on another season of elite defense, but it must keep searching for a dynamic sidekick to improve its playoff outlook.

What we've learned: The Warriors are waiting to find out if they will boom or bust.

Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green haven't been shy about recruiting LeBron James this summer. Curry has played up Northern California's golf courses in various interviews, and Green has leaned heavily on his personal friendship with James in hopes of bringing the NBA's career scoring leader to the Bay Area.

While it's not clear if their efforts will prove successful, the pressure campaign is worth the effort. If James chooses the Warriors, his new star partnership with longtime rival Curry would have a galactic feel and return Golden State to the NBA's center stage. Rich Paul, James' agent, recently quipped that the Warriors might land 60 nationally televised games if James and Curry teamed up.

But let's consider the alternate scenario in which James heads elsewhere. The Warriors would be stuck running back more or less the same team that stumbled to 37 wins last season, plus lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg. It's still unclear when Jimmy Butler III will return from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in February, so the 38-year-old Curry would likely be forced to start next season with one hand tied behind his back.

The good news is that Steve Kerr signed a new contract to return as coach, but for now the organization's longstanding goal of playing "meaningful basketball" rests almost entirely on James' decision. If the Warriors strike out, do they have a backup plan?

What we've learned: Rafael Stone isn't Daryl Morey.

Back in Morey's days as general manager from 2007 to 2020, the Rockets seemingly relished cycling through star players in pursuit of a championship: Dwight Howard, James Harden, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook all took turns.

Even though the Rockets were embarrassed by the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers in a first-round series loss, Stone resisted the temptation to blow up his coaching staff or roster. Instead, he retained Ime Udoka as coach, re-signed Tari Eason, acquired veterans Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic, and shipped out Dorian Finney-Smith, who barely contributed last season.

Houston is banking on Fred VanVleet's return from injury (torn right ACL) and another year of collective development for its young players to translate into postseason progress. It's not a terrible bet given that the Thunder, Lakers and Timberwolves all lost key players this summer, but it will require Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun to function more effectively as a partnership in their second season together.

This much is clear: The pressure will quickly mount on Stone to make changes if Houston can't fix its clunky offense, which fell to pieces in the playoffs.

What we've learned: Indiana has everything it needs for a bungee jump season.

The Pacers deservedly caught some grief over the finer points of their midseason trade for center Ivica Zubac, which wound up costing them the No. 5 pick in June's draft. Kevin Pritchard, Indiana's president, won't hear the end of it if Keaton Wagler blossoms into a star for the LA Clippers.

Nevertheless, Zubac is a clear upgrade over Myles Turner, Indiana's starting center during its surprising run to the 2025 Finals. After plummeting from 50 wins in 2024-25 to a 19-win gap season while franchise guard Tyrese Haliburton recovered from an Achilles injury, the Pacers are poised to bounce right back up the standings.

Finding a capable center was Indiana's top priority during Haliburton's absence, and Zubac outperformed Turner last season in scoring, rebounding, player efficiency rating and win shares. Otherwise, the Pacers bring back plenty of familiar faces from their Finals run, including Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Obi Toppin. Veteran coach Rick Carlisle hasn't gone anywhere, either.

Pessimists will argue that the Pacers caught lightning in a bottle two years ago, and that replicating their magical late-season run is too much to ask. Maybe so, but Haliburton's unique ability to get the most out of his teammates should restore Indiana to respectability.

play 1:01 Haliburton to McAfee: 'I feel great,' LeBron being a Pacer is 'not looking good'

What we've learned: The Clippers are no longer in denial.

During Kawhi Leonard's seven-year Clippers tenure, the two-time Finals MVP earned $293 million in salary, appeared in just 17 playoff wins, and became embroiled in a salary cap circumvention investigation. In the simplest terms: The Clippers were convinced Leonard would be a franchise-changing force, and he consistently fell short.

Was Leonard's time in Los Angeles worth all the money and hassle? The Clippers might still say yes, but there was no doubt it was time for the franchise to chart a new course this summer. Leonard, 35, was seeking another lucrative contract extension, even though the Clippers haven't won a playoff series since 2021.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they've found it difficult to disentangle themselves from Leonard. With the league's investigation into Leonard still looming, a trade agreement that would have sent him to the Toronto Raptors is currently on hold.

Whether or not the league punishes Leonard or the Clippers, a much-needed youth movement is underway in Los Angeles. The Clippers traded for Darius Garland last season and landed guard Keaton Wagler with the fifth pick; they're also still hoping to acquire Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick from the Raptors if the Leonard trade goes through. While the Clippers' long-term outlook hasn't yet come into focus, sticking with Leonard was clearly a path to nowhere.

What we've learned: The Lakers got serious about building around Luka Doncic.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka paid an astonishing price in draft assets to land center Walker Kessler, but at least he made strides in building a functional roster around Doncic.

With a glaring hole in the middle and a need to find younger talent to support Doncic and Austin Reaves, the Lakers took a step in the right direction by parting with LeBron James and investing in Kessler's potential.

From there, Los Angeles needed to fill a bunch of holes created by the departures of Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers didn't have enough spending power to address all their weaknesses after re-signing Reaves, but Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton were all reasonable additions. There's still work to be done to add frontcourt depth, but Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr looked good in summer league.

Ultimately, Doncic exits the offseason as a big winner. His partnership with Reaves remains intact, he doesn't need to balance superstar responsibilities with James any longer, and Kessler checks all the boxes for what he needs in a center. The fact that the Lakers sacrificed so many future picks is someone else's problem; Doncic can focus on trying to lead his first deep playoff run since 2024.

What we've learned: The Grizzlies were convinced Ja Morant wasn't worth the trouble.

The Grizzlies got four unprotected first-round picks for trading Desmond Bane and three first-round picks for trading Jaren Jackson Jr., so their decision to send Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers without receiving a single pick of any kind in return spoke volumes.

Clearly, Morant wore out his welcome and sabotaged his trade value with his off-court behavior and lack of availability in recent years. Earlier this month, the two-time All-Star argued that his past actions, including two gun-related suspensions, shouldn't continue to define him.

"I've done what I've done in the past, but it's been addressed and handled already," Morant said. "I don't see why years later that's still the topic when nothing's happened since."

Portland was willing to take a flier on Morant, but only after Memphis decided that he had been given enough second chances. While Morant's departure leaves a big hole at point guard, 19-year-old forward Cameron Boozer appears ready to step in as the next face of the Grizzlies franchise. The No. 3 pick lived up to his reputation as a reliable and versatile leader by helping Memphis advance to the Las Vegas summer league's championship game.

What we've learned: Pat Riley's still got it.

The Heat landed the biggest star to change teams this summer when they pried Giannis Antetokounmpo out of Milwaukee after 13 seasons. Landing Antetokounmpo meant taking on his injury risks and parting with four players and three first-round picks, but it gives Miami an MVP-caliber cornerstone.

Less than two years ago, Riley, the Heat's longtime president of basketball operations, was engaged in an ugly standoff with Jimmy Butler III over the All-Star forward's desire for a contract extension. Riley held firm, didn't grant the extension and eventually shipped Butler to the Warriors for an unspectacular return. While Miami took a step back without Butler and missed the playoffs last season, it's now in position to leap forward with the 31-year-old Antetokounmpo and longtime center Bam Adebayo.

Riley made it clear during Antetokounmpo's news conference that his work isn't complete. "There's another one we have to land," he said, referring to LeBron James, who led the Heat to four Finals appearances between 2011 and 2014.

During this month of nonstop rumors about James' future, it's worth noting that Riley is still a major power broker in the NBA at 81 years old. He was drafted in 1967, he won his first championship as a player in 1972, his first as a coach in 1982, and his first as an executive in 2012. Not many people can claim to have enjoyed 60 years of staying power in a major professional sport.

play 2:01 Giannis: It was a no-brainer, I wanted to be here with Heat

What we've learned: The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade was only the beginning of Milwaukee's pain.

Let's be sure to extend maximum sympathy to Bucks fans, who are still processing Antetokounmpo's long-anticipated trade to the Heat. It always hurts to lose a franchise icon, and this one is doubly painful because Milwaukee and Miami engaged in several playoff battles in recent years.

Though Antetokounmpo's departure was preceded by years of trade rumors, the Bucks didn't slide smoothly into a rebuilding effort. The good news: They were able to send Bobby Portis' contract to the Heat. The bad news: They haven't yet found a taker for Myles Turner, who was signed to a four-year, $107 million contract last summer in a failed attempt to appease Antetokounmpo. The really bad news: They inexplicably signed Gary Trent Jr. to a four-year, $64 million contract this month after one of the worst seasons of his career, a deal that is already under investigation by the NBA.

Really, the hits just kept on coming. Tyler Herro, who was the centerpiece of the return package for Antetokounmpo, got into a physical altercation with Bam Adebayo, his former Heat teammate, in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Nate Ament, one of Milwaukee's two lottery picks, looked very young and raw in summer league.

There are sources of hope: Taylor Jenkins was a smart hire to replace Doc Rivers as coach, and Brayden Burries, the Bucks' other lottery pick, was one of the top performers in Las Vegas. Even so, Milwaukee appears headed for a very long and difficult turnaround.

What we've learned: Tim Connelly is fearless.

When Connelly, the Timberwolves' president, traded for Rudy Gobert in 2022, he sacrificed a pile of draft picks because he needed a better backline anchor. And when he traded Karl-Anthony Towns for Julius Randle in 2024, his goal was creating more salary cap flexibility and adding depth.

Those deals were both criticized at the time, but they had a clear purpose and worked out well, all things considered. Rising star Anthony Edwards benefited from playing with his veteran teammates, and the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals in 2024 and 2025.

Connelly's latest trade is harder to understand: The Timberwolves sent Randle to the Brooklyn Nets and packaged Naz Reid and a bunch of draft assets to acquire LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets. While the deal will give Edwards a star-level backcourt partner, the frontcourt losses are bound to alter Minnesota's physical identity.

Edwards and Ball have the potential to be the NBA's most electric guard tandem, but Ball's lack of playoff experience, injury history and sometimes careless style of play combine to make this a huge gamble. How many executives would be willing to bet multiple years of Edwards' prime on a player with as many questions as Ball? And how many would do so after the longest stretch of sustained success in their franchise's history?

Connelly's willingness to buck conventional wisdom has been one of his biggest strengths. Will it come back to bite him this time?

play 1:55 Windy details why the Timberwolves traded for LaMelo Ball

What we've learned: The Pelicans are banking on Jamahl Mosley.

Somebody nudge the Pelicans to make sure they're awake. Let's recap the summer so far: There were no new first-round picks, major free agency signings or significant trades, plus 2025 lottery picks Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen did not play at summer league. This level of roster continuity is usually reserved for aspiring championship contenders, but the Pelicans won only 26 games last season and should seemingly be motivated to make changes.

Alas, New Orleans is apparently counting on new coach Jamahl Mosley to lift its fortunes. Mosley, who was fired by the Orlando Magic after three straight playoff trips, will seek to improve a Pelicans defense that ranked in the bottom 10 for each of the past two seasons. There's reason for optimism on that front, as Mosley's Magic ranked in the top three during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

As he gets familiar with his new team, Mosley must sort through some obvious positional conflicts. Fears will be fighting for minutes and touches with Dejounte Murray and Jordan Poole, while Queen and Zion Williamson feel awfully redundant. Will Mosley favor his veterans or his prospects? Or will the front office resolve some of these issues with overdue trades?

What we've learned: The second apron is more powerful than ever.

On paper, the Knicks are the ideal candidates to spend past the NBA's second apron. After all, the franchise was valued at nearly $10 billion in the latest Forbes rankings, and that was before it won its first championship since 1973.

With Madison Square Garden setting records for ticket prices and the Knicks spending months as the toast of the NBA's largest market, surely ownership would be willing to spend whatever it takes to keep the band together. Right?

Wrong. James Dolan made it clear shortly after the NBA Finals that the Knicks would avoid the second apron, a decision that led to backup center Mitchell Robinson's departure in free agency. While New York moved quickly to replace Robinson with Andre Drummond, the cost-cutting maneuver ended Robinson's eight-year run with the Knicks.

The Knicks are still in a good position to defend their title: Nine of the top 10 members of their playoff rotation are returning, and none of their key players appears headed for age-related decline. Still, a team source took a cautious approach when forecasting for next season, warning about the possibility of a championship hangover and noting that the Knicks' 3-point shooting could regress next spring after they ranked first in the 2026 postseason.

What we've learned: Oklahoma City still believes in its big three.

The Thunder were bound to cut costs after their Western Conference finals loss. The only question was how they would do it. There were two potential paths: split up their costly big three to preserve their depth or sacrifice multiple role players to keep their star core intact.

The Thunder chose the second route, opting to trade Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins in separate deals for minor draft assets. That series of maneuvers helped Oklahoma City avoid the second apron and retain starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

These losses don't look fatal: Joe and Wiggins were expendable bench players, and Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell should be able to step in for Dort, who was a cult hero and longtime starter in Oklahoma City. The Thunder enter next season as the NBA's deepest team once again.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Sam Presti's summer is that he showed continued faith in Chet Holmgren, who had a rocky showing during the West finals, and Jalen Williams, who was limited by injuries for much of last season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren and Williams will be on the books for a combined $150 million in 2027-28, meaning that Presti will need to reassess next summer whether Oklahoma City can continue to afford all three stars. Don't forget: Wallace is extension eligible this summer and due for a big raise, too.

What we've learned: The Magic just wanted a new voice.

Orlando came awfully close to winning its first playoff series since 2010 last season, but instead it blew a 3-1 lead against the Detroit Pistons and suffered its third consecutive first-round exit. That demoralizing ending, which followed months of reported tension between Jamahl Mosley and his players, led to the coach's dismissal.

The Magic hired well-regarded San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney to replace Mosley, then decided to keep the bulk of its playoff rotation intact. In fact, Orlando's five highest-paid players -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. -- will all return. That group deserves another shot, as it logged just 182 minutes together last season due to a string of injuries.

Sweeney has extensive experience working with stars during his previous stops with the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, so hopefully he will be able to coax more efficient scoring from Banchero. But the Magic's path to postseason progress begins with their defense: Orlando slipped from second in defensive efficiency in 2024-25 to 13th last season. A reversal of that trend under Sweeney could have the Magic competing for a top-four playoff seed next season.

What we've learned: The 76ers aren't Joel Embiid's team anymore.

Philadelphia's new front office executed one of the biggest moves of the summer when it traded Paul George and draft picks to acquire Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics. The move made sense on many levels: Brown is younger, healthier and more productive than George.

However, Brown's arrival introduces some new questions related to franchise center Joel Embiid. Brown and Embiid are both high-usage scorers who like to operate in the midrange and get to the free throw line. By comparison, George was a more natural complement to Embiid; he's a better 3-point shooter and proved willing to sacrifice shots during his Philadelphia tenure.

Brown and Embiid could probably strike a "two alphas" balance if they were surrounded by role players, but Philadelphia's loaded backcourt includes All-Star Tyrese Maxey and rising star VJ Edgecombe. There's a lot of scoring talent on hand, and something will have to give.

Embiid has appeared in just 39% of games over the past three seasons, and he missed four of the 76ers' 11 playoff games last season. While Embiid is Philadelphia's oldest player at 32, Brown, Maxey, Edgecombe and summer additions Dean Wade, Anfernee Simons and Labaron Philon Jr. are all in their 20s.

Put all those factors together, and Brown seemingly makes more sense for Philadelphia's post-Embiid future than he does as an Embiid sidekick. The next question: When would a transition take place given that Embiid still has three years remaining on his contract?

play 1:18 Perk: Brad Stevens handed 76ers a trip to the Finals next year

What we've learned: Khaman Maluach deserves a real shot.

The Suns haven't made any earth-shattering moves: Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard are in, while Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale are out. Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks form a decent core that can keep Phoenix's head above water, but they aren't scaring any of the West's top contenders. Look at what happened in last season's playoffs: The Thunder ran the Suns off the court in the first round.

One possible answer for how Phoenix can take the next step is Maluach, a 7-foot-1 center from South Sudan who played sparingly as a rookie. Suns coach Jordan Ott preferred faster and smaller lineups that fit his desire to launch 3-pointers in volume: Phoenix ranked fifth in 3-point attempts last season, up from 12th in 2024-25. That strategic approach helped turn the Suns into a 45-win pleasant surprise, but their lack of size came back to bite them in the playoffs.

Maluach boasts an impressive physique, and he displayed improved awareness and good energy on both ends during an excellent run at summer league. The 19-year-old big man does most of his scoring around the basket, but he was also able to step out and make open 3-pointers in Las Vegas.

Maluach could potentially represent the best of both worlds as a stretch option who fits Ott's vision and a big-bodied defender who can shore up Phoenix's paint defense. While it might not fully come together during the 2026-27 season given his youth, the Suns should dramatically expand his role to see how quickly he can become a reliable difference-maker.

What we've learned: Tom Dundon has no interest in making a good first impression.

Dundon has spent the first few months of his ownership tenure making negative headlines of all kinds: He executed sweeping layoffs, cut ties with the team's popular broadcasters, and hired coach Micah Nori on an unconventional year-to-year contract. Most importantly, his ongoing battle with local officials over an arena financing deal has sparked some concern locally that he might try to relocate the Trail Blazers, who have been a Portland institution since 1970.

'The Hoop Collective' "The Hoop Collective" podcast, hosted by Brian Windhorst, releases new shows every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the NBA season.

• Listen to the latest episodes

What's most striking about the early days of the Dundon era is how little he cares about the impact of the bad press. The Blazers built positive momentum by reaching the playoffs last season, and their 2026-27 campaign will feature Damian Lillard's feel-good comeback to the Rose City. Rather than ride that wave of optimism, Dundon has sought to rock the boat as hard as possible to further his long-term financial interests. Multiple longtime team employees who survived the job cuts expressed misgivings over Dundon's leadership approach, raising concerns about its impact on the organization's culture and direction.

Dundon's approach could be influenced by his success owning the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, who won this year's Stanley Cup. However, he would do well to study the most successful small-market NBA teams, which usually take an inclusive, community-based approach to cultivating their fanbases. Does Dundon really want his paying customers fretting over arena negotiations instead of getting excited for what should be the organization's best season since 2018-19? And what's his pitch to future free agents and trade targets who know him only for his penny-pinching and sharp-elbowed tactics?

What we've learned: The Kings need to start worrying about draft relegation now.

The NBA instituted new rules governing its draft lottery that will kick in next season: The league's worst teams are subject to "relegation." Instead of getting the best odds, as was the custom in previous years, the teams that finish with the three worst records will have only a 5.4% chance of landing the No. 1 pick. From there, each of the next seven teams will have an 8.1% chance.

The system is designed to discourage hardcore tanking and keep bad teams invested in winning late-season games. That all makes sense, but some teams can't help being bad and will pay the price under the new rules.

Sacramento is worth keeping an eye on in this conversation. The Kings finished with just 22 wins last season and made no major veteran additions via free agency or trades. They waived DeMar DeRozan -- who led them in total points and minutes last season -- and are counting on better health from star center Domantas Sabonis to boost their outlook. Remarkably, the Kings' top five contracts all look overly generous: Zach LaVine, Sabonis, De'Andre Hunter, Keegan Murray and Malik Monk will somehow combine to earn more than $163 million in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Sacramento used its lottery pick on Darius Acuff Jr., an intriguing lead guard who struggled with his scoring efficiency and defensive responsibilities in summer league. While Acuff could develop into a star, getting there will likely require a lot of patience.

In past years, the Kings could give the car keys to Acuff, go into tank mode and position themselves for another top-end talent in the draft. Next year? The Kings could easily find themselves in the relegation zone at the exact moment they can least afford it.

What we've learned: Victor Wembanyama followed Tim Duncan's blueprint.

Here's a mind-blowing stat: Spurs backup center Luke Kornet will earn more money in 2026-27 than Duncan, one of the best big men ever, took home during San Antonio's 2013-14 championship season. While that fact speaks to the NBA's incredible financial growth during commissioner Adam Silver's tenure, it's also a reminder that Duncan regularly accepted discounted contracts to help the Spurs build title contenders.

Wembanyama inked a five-year, $252 million contract extension this summer, which at first glance doesn't look like a major sacrifice. Remember, though, that the 2023 No. 1 pick was potentially eligible to sign for $303 million. Wembanyama told The Athletic that he accepted the lower amount because "often the potential of teams is not fulfilled because of money."

The Duncan Spurs proved that depth and chemistry are crucial to winning titles: Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard were named Finals MVP on Duncan's last two championship teams. Wembanyama, fresh off his first Finals appearance, has put San Antonio in a better position to sign recent lottery picks Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper to rookie extensions once the time comes. With that trio in place, San Antonio seems bound to win it all sooner than later.

What we've learned: The Raptors have two good reasons to go through with the Kawhi Leonard trade.

After enjoying a 16-win jump in the standings and snapping a three-year playoff drought, the Raptors entered the summer with a bunch of big contracts on their books and limited avenues to take the next step. The simplest path to improvement involved packaging either Immanuel Quickley or Brandon Ingram along with other players or picks for positional upgrades. Given the hearty salaries owed to Quickley and Ingram, this wasn't going to be an easy task.

But the Raptors managed to construct exactly this type of trade by agreeing to send Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round picks and other assets to the LA Clippers for Kawhi Leonard. The primary goal of the deal, of course, was to bring Leonard back to the organization he led to the 2019 title. With a two-time Finals MVP in place, Toronto could feel much more comfortable against the East's elite and start dreaming about winning its first playoff series since 2020.

The other huge benefit of the proposed trade was shedding Ingram's contract. The two-time All-Star disappeared during the 2026 playoffs, and he is owed $40 million in 2026-27 and $41.9 million in 2027-28. While trading for Ingram in 2025 and subsequently re-signing him were both ill-advised decisions, flipping him for Leonard amounted to a brilliant use of the undo button.

The Leonard trade remains on hold until after the NBA completes its investigation into allegations of salary cap circumvention. From an outsider's perspective, Toronto should want to see the deal consummated because of the player it's receiving and whom it's giving up.

What we've learned: Darryn Peterson isn't ready to play point guard.

The Jazz should be thrilled with their offseason: They got a great return when trading Walker Kessler in restricted free agency, re-signed stopgap center Jusuf Nurkic, and drafted Peterson with the No. 2 pick. Utah is in position to start Keyonte George, Peterson, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nurkic, which qualifies as a significant upgrade in talent and potential over what it was working with at the start of last season.

While George hasn't yet received a rookie contract extension, the 22-year-old guard should fill a vital role next to Peterson. George has three years of NBA experience under his belt, and he averaged 23.6 points and 6.1 assists per game last season. His proven scoring and playmaking ability will aid Peterson's acclimation.

Despite his self-professed goal of playing point guard, Peterson wasn't ready to handle those responsibilities during summer league. Utah is better off keeping George heavily involved in its offensive initiation so it can encourage Peterson to focus on his own shot creation and off-the-dribble attacks. Once Peterson has some time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the NBA game, Jazz coach Will Hardy can put more on his plate.

The Jazz ranked first in points per possession during the 2021-22 season, but they cratered into the bottom half of the league after trading Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Peterson could develop into a better scorer than Mitchell, but he'll need to dramatically improve his assist-to-turnover ratio and decision-making to turn the Jazz's offense into a juggernaut again. For now, George should keep his hands on the wheel.

What we've learned: The Wizards are all-in on Trae Young.

When the Wizards acquired Young from the Hawks for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert back in January, some observers wondered whether the move was made with an eye toward improving their draft positioning. After all, McCollum was enjoying an unexpectedly strong season in Washington, and Young wound up playing a total of 15 games last season due to injury.

In the end, both things proved to be true: Washington wanted a top draft pick, and it wanted Young to take the reins as point guard for the foreseeable future. Before the Wizards even selected AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 pick in last month's draft, they had already agreed to sign Young to a four-year, $212 million extension.

The terms of Young's gigantic new deal raised eyebrows around the league, but Washington's belief in the 27-year-old guard appears deep and genuine. The Wizards held a catered news conference at a luxury hotel in Las Vegas to announce Young's signing, and the room was elegantly decorated with pictures of his family. What's more, most of the team, including Dybantsa and All-Star big man Anthony Davis, attended the event in person.

The Wizards envision Young transitioning into more of a distributor after spending most of his Hawks tenure as the clear-cut No. 1 scorer. There will be a lot of mouths to feed, especially if Davis isn't traded later this summer. Dybantsa's involvement in the offense should be a top organizational priority, and recent first-round picks Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr and Tre Johnson can't get lost in the shuffle.