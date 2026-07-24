          LeBron signs with Philadelphia 76ers, stuns sports world

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          Stephen A. 'shocked' LeBron signing with the 76ers (2:34)

          • ESPN staffJul 24, 2026, 03:59 PM

          LeBron James is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

          The four-time NBA champion is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday morning. He joins a team with former MVP Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

          Philadelphia became a legit destination for James after it acquired Brown in a stunning trade on July 1. The 76ers were among multiple suitors, including the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, that inquired about James' services after he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he wasn't returning to the team.

          Embiid, Brown and Maxey had all been in communication with James during his free agency saga, with Maxey leading the charge, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin on July 14. The recruiting paid off just 10 days later.

          The sports world reacted accordingly to James signing with the 76ers.

          James opens up on his decision

          James gave his reasoning behind why he chose the 76ers on X, saying that he wasn't ready to stop playing and that he wants to win a championship.

          Sports world chimes in on James' decision

          James' new teammate Jaylen Brown immediately made a tweet that said: "#throwtheballup," while Caitlin Clark was in a news conference and reacted live after finding out about the trade.