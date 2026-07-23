Sources: Walsh agrees to 3-year, $15M extension with Celtics

Open Extended Reactions

Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension through the 2029-30 season, sources tell ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Celtics picked up Walsh's $2.4 million option on his contract for the 2026-27 season and added three more years for Walsh, who emerged as a key rotation player for Boston last season.

The 6-foot-6 Walsh averaged career highs of 5.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 68 games, including 25 starts, last season. He shot 38% from 3-point range, a marked improvement from his first two seasons, when he shot just 27% from outside the arc.

A second-round draft selection in 2023, Walsh figures to once again have a prominent role on a Celtics team that made a franchise-altering trade this summer, sending All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George.