LeBron James' storybook ending? Why it's in Miami, not Cleveland

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James' Miami Heat tenure might seem like a footnote, a four-year tour stop in his illustrious career. But 2010 to 2014 is arguably the most critical stretch of his professional life.

That's when James became a two-time NBA champion, cemented his status as the best all-around player in the game and won two of his four MVPs on the shores of Biscayne Bay. The run fulfilled the promise his great talent demanded from the moment he was drafted in 2003.

And while returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third tour would seem like an ideal finish to his career, going back to Miami is simply the best fit. Both in terms of the basketball -- "He can go to the Finals with Miami," a former teammate of James told ESPN -- and the narrative.

The hurt feelings from his somewhat cold departure in the summer of 2014, when James gave Heat president Pat Riley what amounted to a cursory meeting in Las Vegas, were obscured by the joy many felt over his return home to Northeast Ohio. Just as his departure to Miami four years earlier was met with anger -- from the fans who burned his jersey to Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert's salty and somewhat laughable letter outlining James' apparent betrayal -- overtook the earthshaking move of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh teaming up in the most Hollywood of circumstances.

That summer of 2010 was the birth of the modern NBA, in a sense. The Heatles begat Kevin Durant joining the dynastic Golden State Warriors in 2016, and the fumes of that stunner in part drove angry owners to create this most recent collective bargaining agreement and spark the league's eight-year run of parity. (The Heat and Warriors are the only two franchises with multiple championships in the past 15 years.)

James' potential return to the team that helped round out his game wouldn't be the seismic transaction it was 15 years ago. Nor would it signal that the basketball world again revolves around Miami, where every night was must-see TV for Heat fans and haters alike.

There would certainly be a sense of nostalgia: James back in the same building, with Erik Spoelstra still patrolling the sidelines as an even better coach, the best tactician this league has to offer along with the LA Clippers' Tyronn Lue. And while adding James to a roster that just acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn't guarantee a trip to the Finals or even the conference finals, it does present the best chance to maximize what's left in James' tank before it reaches empty.

At a soon-to-be-42 years old, James is still capable of revving it up and being among the league's best on a given night -- averaging 21.0 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds for a constantly in-flux Los Angeles Lakers team shouldn't be overlooked. James could rightfully bristle at being the third option behind Austin Reaves, an undrafted revelation-turned-max player but one without an All-Star or All-NBA appearance to his name. Playing alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo would be much more palatable.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is still an undeniable two-way force and Adebayo, 29, is overmatched as a top scoring option but is one of the league's most versatile defenders. A Miami return also positions James going back to a point guard role, which he last played in 2019-20 as a Laker and led the NBA in assists, finished runner-up for MVP and delivered L.A.'s 17th title.