Minnesota public records show Anthony Edwards is married

It's been revealed via public records that Anthony Edwards is a married man.
Edwards, who was featured at Fanatics Fest last week, was spotted by eagle-eyed fans with a black band on his ring finger. It wasn't just a fashion choice.
As first discovered by minnesotasportsfan.com, the Minnesota Official Marriage System's website has a certificate listed for Edwards and Shannon Jackson, Edwards' now-wife.
According to the certificate's listing on the MOMS website, the marriage was on July 16.
Jackson -- formerly known as Jeanine Robel -- and Edwards have been dating for years, first going public with their relationship in 2020. They share a 2-year-old daughter, Aislynn.
Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 regular season.