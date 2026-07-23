Minnesota public records show Anthony Edwards is married

Perk: LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are the best backcourt in the NBA (2:27)

Open Extended Reactions

It's been revealed via public records that Anthony Edwards is a married man.

Edwards, who was featured at Fanatics Fest last week, was spotted by eagle-eyed fans with a black band on his ring finger. It wasn't just a fashion choice.

As first discovered by minnesotasportsfan.com, the Minnesota Official Marriage System's website has a certificate listed for Edwards and Shannon Jackson, Edwards' now-wife.

According to the certificate's listing on the MOMS website, the marriage was on July 16.

Jackson -- formerly known as Jeanine Robel -- and Edwards have been dating for years, first going public with their relationship in 2020. They share a 2-year-old daughter, Aislynn.

Edwards averaged 28.8 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the 2025-26 regular season.