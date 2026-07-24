          LeBron chooses 76ers, will sign 2-year, $8 million contract

          • Dave McMenaminJul 24, 2026, 03:34 PM
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            • Lakers and NBA reporter for ESPN.
            • Covered the Lakers and NBA for ESPNLosAngeles.com from 2009-14, the Cavaliers from 2014-18 for ESPN.com and the NBA for NBA.com from 2005-09.
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          LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

          By choosing the 76ers, James commits to a fourth NBA team as he searches for a fifth NBA championship before retirement.

          James will hope to break a 43-year championship drought for the 76ers, much the same way he erased a 52-year streak without a title for the city of Cleveland when he won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

          This could be the final free agency decision James will ever make as the 41-year-old enters a record-breaking 24th season.