LeBron chooses 76ers, will sign 2-year, $8 million contract

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

By choosing the 76ers, James commits to a fourth NBA team as he searches for a fifth NBA championship before retirement.

James will hope to break a 43-year championship drought for the 76ers, much the same way he erased a 52-year streak without a title for the city of Cleveland when he won a championship with the Cavaliers in 2016.

This could be the final free agency decision James will ever make as the 41-year-old enters a record-breaking 24th season.