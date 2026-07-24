Answering the biggest questions about LeBron James and the 76ers

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The NBA's leading career scorer, LeBron James, told the Los Angeles Lakers on June 30 that he would be playing elsewhere next season. In nearly a month since announcing his free agency, James has been linked to the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers.

James made what he says is his final decision on Friday, deciding to join the 76ers. It is the Sixers' second big addition of the summer, after sending Paul George and a haul of picks to the Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown.

How will James and Brown fit alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe? And what does this mean for teams like the Warriors who didn't land the biggest free agent of the offseason? Our NBA insiders answer the biggest questions about James' decision.

Why did James sign with the Sixers?

A source familiar with James' thinking told ESPN that James' choice hinged on the pursuit of a fifth championship. After weighing his options, he landed on Philadelphia as the best situation for that.

Bob Myers, the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers, made that appeal as a guest on Rich Paul's "Game Over" podcast during the courtship process. "If he was here, I'd say, 'I honestly believe this is your best chance to win,'" Myers said. Myers' interest was followed by Maxey, Brown and Embiid campaigning together to sell the 41-year-old star on Philly, sources told ESPN, maintaining contact through the three-week process with a steady stream of texts and phone calls.

The fact that James could live in New York City and commute to Camden for practices and Philadelphia for games, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported is a possibility, only added to the appeal. Paul said earlier this month that had the New York Knicks not won the championship in June, it would have been an easy choice for James to go to New York. Going to the Sixers could allow him to still live in NYC and, if he accomplishes his goal, win a title for a fanbase that's waited decades to see their team hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy. -- Dave McMenamin

What will James' role be with the Sixers? Any concerns about the fit with Jaylen Brown?

If everyone is healthy, the 76ers will have the most potent offense in the league. Edgecombe showed in his rookie season that he could be a primary option after the All-Star break. James can be best used as a master facilitator for their offense, and Brown and Maxey can play downhill aggressively.

In small sample sizes, James showed in Los Angeles he can take a backseat as a primary scoring option behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Brown certainly enjoyed life as a No. 1 option last season while Jayson Tatum rehabbed an Achilles tear, so there were questions about the total hierarchy in Philadelphia even before James' arrival -- Brown was second in the NBA in usage while Maxey was 15th. All players will have to make sacrifices to start.

How Embiid fits with James is also a big question, having played 57 games the last two years with various injuries. When they go small, the 76ers have athleticism and speed on the wings, and they can be dynamic on the break with James, who led the league in fast-break points last season and could be their greatest strength. -- Vincent Goodwill

How good should we expect this star-laden Sixers team to be?

The 76ers haven't reached the Eastern Conference finals since 2001, but this group has a championship ceiling. Philadelphia's new front office has collected an impressive amount of talent: James, Embiid, Brown and Maxey are All-NBA caliber players when healthy, and Edgecombe looked like a future All-Star during his rookie campaign. On paper, Philadelphia has everything necessary for a title: a massive front line, a well-balanced backcourt, multiple playmakers, championship experience and a solid second unit featuring Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade.

This will be LeBron James' final free agency choice as he enters a record-breaking 24th season. EPA/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Of course, James's age and Embiid's health are major variables that could prevent the 76ers from reaching their full potential. There will also be serious fit questions: To keep all of Philadelphia's proven scorers satisfied, Nick Nurse should cast James in a pass-first role. While James never seemed fully satisfied as a third option for the Lakers, perhaps the 76ers can use him as a cerebral point forward just like USA Basketball did during the Paris Olympics.

Aside from health, Philadelphia's biggest hang-up could be its defensive versatility because James and Embiid don't cover ground like they did during their respective primes. Still, it's appropriate to set a high bar for expectations: The 76ers went all-in by trading for Brown and pursuing James because they're dead set on winning their first championship since 1983. -- Ben Golliver

How does this impact the books for Philadelphia?

For starters, because Philadelphia had only the veterans minimum exception to offer, James will sign a two-year, $8 million contract. The $3.9 million salary is 2.35% of the salary cap for one of the greatest players of all time. Because this is a multiyear deal, Philadelphia does not get salary cap relief from the NBA. For example, $2.4 million would count on a one-year contract.

As a result, the 76ers will need to waive one of their non-guaranteed contracts (Jabari Walker or Dalen Terry) or make a minor trade to clear out salary to fit James' salary below the first apron.

The 76ers are hard-capped because they signed Dean Wade for more than $6.1 million of the non-tax mid-level exception.

In the hypothetical scenario that Terry is waived, or a player like Johni Broome is traded, Philadelphia opens up a roster spot but cannot sign a player until the early parts of the regular season. -- Bobby Marks

What could the ripple effects be?

The first place to look will be James' other suitors. The Cavaliers can focus on James Harden, the Warriors can strike a new deal with Draymond Green, and the Heat will need to look elsewhere to add a playmaker next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. From there, attention should turn to the restricted free agent market. Jalen Duren, Peyton Watson and Bennedict Mathurin have all been stuck in limbo.

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Let's remember, though, that James' decision wasn't the only thing holding up the NBA's business: The Kawhi Leonard investigation continues to drag on without a resolution, making life more difficult for the LA Clippers, Toronto Raptors and any teams interested in doing business with them. -- Golliver

Why didn't LeBron choose the Warriors?

The Warriors have a more limited roster and a tougher path to contention than other competitors. Jimmy Butler III, their second-best player, is rehabbing an ACL tear, and the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs stand tall as impediments in the West. If James is still prioritizing a chase for a fifth ring, it was far more reasonable for him to look East rather than join an older core that enters the season hobbled and won only 37 games last season.

The Warriors could have pitched the spectacle of a legendary pairing with Stephen Curry, the proximity to his family in Los Angeles and the fun he could have in a relaxed environment with longtime friends, but that wasn't enough. Plus, they didn't make an offseason trade to make it more appealing. LeBron decided elsewhere, and the Warriors have been under the belief it was trending that way for weeks. -- Anthony Slater