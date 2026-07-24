Joel Embiid's campaign for LeBron to the 76ers started in 2014

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LeBron James has finally made the decision that kept fans waiting for weeks.

On Friday, James stunned the sports world when he announced his decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers on social media. James, 41, signed a two-year $8 million deal with a player option, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN.

James' move has thrilled Sixers fans -- and granted a longtime wish of current Philly big man Joel Embiid.

Twelve years ago -- July 1, 2014 -- Embiid made a pitch to James on Twitter, now known as X, to join the Sixers.

"@KingJames hey bro hope you're having a good day..... Want to join us in philly?? Peace," Embiid wrote on social media.

Ten days later, James signed a deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Embiid dwelled on the moment years later. In 2016, Embiid reminisced on social media about the pitch.

"We almost got LeBron 2 years ago," the Sixers big wrote.

Fast-forward to 2026 and Embiid will finally get his chance to team up with the four-time MVP.

Sixers guard VJ Edgecombe also has shed light on James playing a major role in his basketball career.

In a postgame news conference last season, Edgecombe told reporters that James was one of his biggest inspirations as a kid.

"My favorite player growing up -- one of the reasons I started playing basketball," he said.

James also hinted at his decision a week ago at Fanatics Fest, where he used the term "trust the process" and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton kept referring to the 41-year-old as 76 years old.

Now that James is heading to Philadelphia, Embiid's testimony to his signature saying of "trust the process" is as real as it gets.