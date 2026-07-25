          Spencer Jones agrees to Thunder offer; Nuggets get option to match

          • Shams CharaniaJul 25, 2026, 04:59 PM
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              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adam Godes of ADS Sports told ESPN.

          Jones' deal is fully guaranteed, sources said, and the Nuggets have until 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday to match the offer.

          Jones was a key contributor for the Nuggets last season, shooting an NBA-best 69.2% from 3-point range during the playoffs, and now is ready to conclude a chapter in Denver after two seasons to move on to Oklahoma City.

          He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 64 games (37 starts) during the 2025-26 regular season.

          The Nuggets have dealt with the restricted free agencies of Jones and Peyton Watson amid the franchise's rising luxury tax bills.