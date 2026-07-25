Spencer Jones agrees to Thunder offer; Nuggets get option to match

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Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Spencer Jones has agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Adam Godes of ADS Sports told ESPN.

Jones' deal is fully guaranteed, sources said, and the Nuggets have until 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday to match the offer.

Jones was a key contributor for the Nuggets last season, shooting an NBA-best 69.2% from 3-point range during the playoffs, and now is ready to conclude a chapter in Denver after two seasons to move on to Oklahoma City.

He averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 64 games (37 starts) during the 2025-26 regular season.

The Nuggets have dealt with the restricted free agencies of Jones and Peyton Watson amid the franchise's rising luxury tax bills.