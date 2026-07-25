LeBron James rode 'emotional roller coaster' before decision

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Rich Paul said LeBron James' free agent decision was an "emotional roller coaster every single day" until the superstar decided at 1 o'clock in the morning on Friday that he was joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Paul, Klutch Sports Group CEO, confirmed that James was deciding between Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami and Golden State. He explained that James' decision was an agonizing one picking between joining a new team like the Sixers or Warriors or returning to either Cleveland or Miami.

"You can see from the end of the season... the emotional attachments and how hard it is to go away from a Miami and go away from a Cleveland," Paul said on his "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman. "Who wouldn't want to play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. I'm seeing the emotional roller coaster every single day.

"... Home is home [in Cleveland]. Miami is Miami. It's Pat [Riley]... I think that everyone was at some point leading the race."

Ultimately, Paul said the Sixers became much more attractive when Philadelphia acquired Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics on July 1. Adding Brown to go alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid made the Sixers the ultimate choice. James said on X that he made his decision with a shot at a fifth championship in mind.

"Ultimately, Philadelphia makes a move and then boom! Now you got Jaylen Brown," Paul said. "Now hold on, wait a minute now. This looks a lot different."

Paul said James' close relationship with Maxey, who also is represented by Klutch Sports, played an invaluable role in convincing the superstar that the transition to his new team will be smoother than it could be elsewhere.

"I think he helps everybody on that team," Paul said. "When you talk about a secondary playmaker, if [James is] your secondary playmaker, you have the best secondary playmaker in the league. He helps Tyrese in terms of pick-and-roll action... I think Nick Nurse can take a little page out of Ty Lue's book and use Tyrese as the screener. When you talk about a guy like V.J. Edgecombe, he definitely helps him.

"... When you add a LeBron, everything changes. That is why it is not easy for someone who is [deemed] to be a star player on a team, when he comes, he kind of shows you how big or little of a star you actually are. It takes a special kind of person to mentally embrace that. The familiarity with him and Tyrese, you don't have to worry about that with Tyrese. They know each other, they embrace each other, they have been working out together for the last five years. So you won't have any pushback. You can't pay for that. You can't put a value on that."

Paul did say that Minnesota was a consideration during the process until it was down to the four teams.

"Minnesota, you always kept an eye there," Paul said. "Because [Wolves president of basketball operations] Tim Connolly is on it."

Paul said James went "back and forth" several times on Thursday before making his choice.

"I'm happy for [James]," Paul said. "He's made his choice. He's happy with it.

"I think the city of Philly is going to embrace him."