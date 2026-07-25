Sources: Caldwell-Pope to join 76ers after Grizzlies buyout

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Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN.

The Grizzlies and Caldwell-Pope's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, finalized the buyout on Saturday, allowing him join Philadelphia and giving the Sixers a veteran wing shooter and defender just one day after the team signed LeBron James to shakeup the Eastern Conference.

A two-time NBA champion, Caldwell-Pope was part of the 2020 Lakers title run alongside James in the bubble, before winning his second ring in 2023 as a member of the Nuggets.

Caldwell-Pope, 33, underwent surgery to address a misalignment on his right pinkie finger in February and missed the last 31 games of the season. Before the injury, he averaged 8.4 points, 2. 7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 21.3 minutes in 51 games for the Grizzlies, the fewest minutes and points per game since his rookie year. The 6-5 guard shot 49.5% on 2-point field goals and 31.6% from 3-point range.

Caldwell-Pope has been one of the league's preeminent 3-and-D players over the course of his career, but his 3-point shooting percentage has fallen off in recent years. After shooting at least 39% from distance from 2020-24, he hasn't been better than 34.2% over the last two seasons.