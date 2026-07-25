          Sources: Caldwell-Pope to join 76ers after Grizzlies buyout

          • Shams CharaniaJul 25, 2026, 09:55 PM
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              Shams Charania is a senior NBA insider for ESPN. Charania reports NBA news and information across ESPN platforms and also contributes to ESPN's exclusive coverage of the NBA draft. Charania has previously worked for FanDuel TV, Stadium, The Athletic, Yahoo Sports, RealGM and ChicagoNow. He is a Chicago native and graduated from Loyola University in 2017.

          Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and plans to sign a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers after clearing waivers, sources tell ESPN.

          The Grizzlies and Caldwell-Pope's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, finalized the buyout on Saturday, allowing him join Philadelphia and giving the Sixers a veteran wing shooter and defender just one day after the team signed LeBron James to shakeup the Eastern Conference.

          A two-time NBA champion, Caldwell-Pope was part of the 2020 Lakers title run alongside James in the bubble, before winning his second ring in 2023 as a member of the Nuggets.

          Caldwell-Pope, 33, underwent surgery to address a misalignment on his right pinkie finger in February and missed the last 31 games of the season. Before the injury, he averaged 8.4 points, 2. 7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 21.3 minutes in 51 games for the Grizzlies, the fewest minutes and points per game since his rookie year. The 6-5 guard shot 49.5% on 2-point field goals and 31.6% from 3-point range.

          Caldwell-Pope has been one of the league's preeminent 3-and-D players over the course of his career, but his 3-point shooting percentage has fallen off in recent years. After shooting at least 39% from distance from 2020-24, he hasn't been better than 34.2% over the last two seasons.