Cavs, former lottery pick Mario Hezonja agree on 1-year deal

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EuroLeague star Mario Hezonja has agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, agent Michael Tellem of Excel Sports Management told ESPN.

Hezonja -- the No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft -- receives an opportunity to revitalize his NBA career entering his sixth season in the league after last playing in 2019-20. He is set to play a key wing role for the Eastern Conference finalists.

He received strong interest to return to the NBA from the Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors after playing the past four seasons for Real Madrid, sources said.

Hezonja won the EuroLeague championship in 2024 with Real Madrid and was named ACB League MVP in 2025-26.

A native of Croatia, Hezonja played his first three years in the NBA for the Orlando Magic and then spent a year each with the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

During his five NBA seasons, the 6-foot-8 Hezonja averaged 6.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in a mostly reserve role.