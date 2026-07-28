Nikola Jokic's horse wins harness race in Serbia

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Nikola Jokic is a champion once more -- or at least his horse is.

Over the weekend, Delicious Gar, owned by the Denver Nuggets star, won the Dužijanca harness race at the Subotica Hippodrome in Serbia. Delicious Gar crossed the finish line far ahead of its competition, causing an emotional Jokic to celebrate with friends and family -- even popping a bottle of champagne.

Nikola's horse wins the top Serbian race 🏆



🎥 @arenasport_tv pic.twitter.com/fu8mpzhQWk — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 27, 2026

This is the second consecutive year one of Jokic's horses has won the race. In 2025, his horse Demon Dell'Est from his Dream Catcher stables accomplished the same feat.

Jokic's love of horses is well-known. He has been involved with them since he was at least 12 years old. In 2025, Jokic's godfather and offseason conditioning coach Nebojša Vagić told ESPN's Tim Keown that "the horses are where he's happiest."