Draymond Green returns to Warriors on 1-year, $27.7M deal

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Draymond Green has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year, $27.7 million deal, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Green turned down his $27.6 million player option earlier this summer in a surprising move shortly before free agency kicked off. The decision created financial flexibility for Golden State, which was among the teams in the running to land LeBron James.

However, after James eventually decided to take his talents to Philadelphia, Green and the Warriors moved forward on a new deal.

A source told ESPN that Green's new one-year deal does not include a no-trade clause.

Green's 14-season run with the Warriors is the second-longest active streak for a player with one team in the NBA, behind only teammate Stephen Curry, who will begin his 18th season with the Warriors in October.

That run was on shaky ground back in February. League sources said Green was part of the Warriors' trade conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo, generating an admitted level of unease from Green.

"I'm a human being," Green told ESPN in March. "There was a second of me [at the deadline] that felt like, 'Damn, they really going to do that to me?' [But] I understand this business probably [as] good as any player. Like, yo, this is Giannis Antetokounmpo. They not just about to trade me for a bag of peanuts."

The Warriors didn't acquire Antetokounmpo and declined to enter the conversation again this summer. Green remains on the roster as a major rotation player, even as his production slowly dips. He averaged 27.5 minutes in 68 games last season and has voiced willingness to move into a bench role if that is what head coach Steve Kerr ultimately decides is necessary.