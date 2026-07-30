Pacers unveil new Statement Edition uniforms

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The Indiana Pacers are going back to the 20th century for their new uniforms.

Inspired by the team's look introduced in 1997, the Pacers' new Statement Edition uniforms are bringing pinstripes back to Indiana with a gold base, complete with black pinstripes and dark blue lettering.

The Statement uniforms specifically highlight Indiana, with the state's name emblazoned across the front of the jerseys. An asymmetrical line winds its way down the side of the shorts, highlighting a representation of Indiana with the Pacers' basketball logo inside, also in gold with a star that represents Indianapolis' location.

The phrase "Boom, Baby!" resides at the bottom of the jerseys just above the tag, honoring Bobby "Slick" Leonard, the former Pacers coach and announcer who died in 2021.

The Pacers' previous pinstripe uniforms coincided with a banner time in the franchise's history. They made the playoffs for nine straight seasons after their introduction, including a 2000 NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.