NBA free agency 2026: Let's play fact vs. fiction after a wild month

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A blockbuster first month of free agency has the NBA world buzzing. Plenty of that attention has been focused on how teams are navigating the offseason and the future of roster building around the league. But which free agency and trade season trends have staying power?

Let's play 10 rounds of fact vs. fiction after a July filled with superstar deals, many of which could help decide the 2027 NBA title.

1. The CBA has curbed free agent movement

Verdict: Fact

Based solely on the number of 2026 free agents that changed teams this summer, the answer is a resounding yes. Only 35 free agents have signed elsewhere, and 75% of players under contract were on the same roster last season.

NBA 30-team roster breakdown Players No. Under contract 433 On the roster last season 273 Free agents re-signed 44 New free agents 35 Players traded 41 New draft picks 40

There are two forces at play:

The increase of players signing extensions under the current CBA resulted in a lack of cap space around the league. Only the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers had room this summer.

Rookie and veteran extensions rules -- a player can extend for more money and more years compared to entering free agency -- have players prioritizing guaranteed money. For example, Donovan Mitchell chose to sign a four-year, $272 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers over waiting until next summer for a five-year, $353 million deal. Since the current CBA began in July 2023, 104 players have already signed extensions worth more than $13 billion. Under the previous CBA (2017-2023) 124 players signed extensions totaling less than $11 billion.

A shift in player movement could be coming. Through the first month of the offseason, a total of five players have signed veteran extensions and only Victor Wembanyama has signed a rookie extension. While early, those numbers are down from the average of veterans (23.3) and rookies (11.3) that have signed extensions in the prior three seasons.

And teams projected to be over the salary cap were proactive, dealing for upcoming free agents before February's trade deadline. The Charlotte Hornets and Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, respectively, in February. Because each player's Bird rights were transferred as part of the trade, Charlotte and Minnesota could sign each player and exceed the salary cap. Dosunmu signed for five years, $112 million; White fetched a three-year, $74 million contract.

"We are trying to give incumbent teams an advantage to draft, develop and keep players," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during summer league in 2025. "Doesn't mean there's no free agency, but in many cases, you have situations where players are electing to stay in those markets. So I don't necessarily think that's a bad thing."

While the CBA has impacted teams from adding to their roster in free agency, it has given teams greater flexibility when pursuing trades. This offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LaMelo Ball, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Miles Bridges and Ja Morant were moved. (The Toronto Raptors agreed to a trade for Kawhi Leonard, but that deal is on hold until the league's investigation of possible salary cap circumvention by the LA Clippers is resolved.)

In total, 40 players were traded this offseason, six more than free agents signing with new teams.

2. The apron existed before the 2023 CBA

Verdict: Fact

To the surprise of many, the first apron did exist before the current CBA, but with fewer restrictions.

The threshold was $7 million above the luxury tax, and it prevented teams from acquiring a player in a sign-and-trade, from using more than the tax midlevel exception if that salary sent payroll over first apron and from using more than 125% of a trade exception. (Under the current CBA, that number was reduced to 100%.)

With fewer restrictions, teams combined to pay $1.1 billion in luxury tax penalties in 2021-22 and 2022-23 -- the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers accounted for $723 million. That excessive spending helped usher in the punitive second apron.

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A team becomes hard-capped at the second apron if cash is sent in a trade, the $6.1 million tax midlevel exception is used and most importantly, use more than 100% of the Traded Player Exception and aggregate contracts. A team also has the inability to trade their first-round pick seven years out if it finishes the season over the second apron. That same draft pick could be moved to the end of the first round if a team finishes over the second apron in three of four seasons.

It is important to note that teams are allowed to exceed the second apron to retain their own free agents. However, a team faces the same roster-building restrictions and draft penalties if it finishes that season over.

How New York handled Mitchell Robinson's free agency is one of the latest examples. Under the previous system, the only penalty for re-signing Robinson would have been a significant luxury tax bill. Under the current CBA, retaining Robinson would have exceeded the second apron and triggered further roster restrictions.

Despite the aprons, player salaries have steadily increased from $5.2 billion during the 2024 offseason to $5.8 billion so far this summer. With a handful of notable players still unsigned, that number could balloon to $6 billion once free agency is completed.

Luxury tax penalties, however, are down. In 2025-26, seven teams combined to pay $223 million -- more than a 67% drop from the final season of the previous CBA in 2022-23.

3. The second apron is acting as a hard cap

Verdict: That depends on the franchise

Knicks owner James Dolan used the second apron as a de facto hard cap this summer despite having the ability to exceed the threshold to retain the team's own free agents. "We cannot go into the second apron," Dolan said on WFAN in New York. "We're willing to stretch, but there's certain things in the NBA that you'd have to be suicidal to do."

The Knicks lost Robinson in free agency but re-signed key reserves Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, Jordan Clarkson and remained below the second apron. The four players will earn a combined $15 million this upcoming season, equal to Robinson's first-year salary in Boston.

Currently, 22 teams -- the Raptors will become the 23rd if the Kawhi Leonard trade is finalized -- have made transactions this summer to avoid exceeding the first or second apron. In the prior two seasons, the Celtics, Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Cavaliers have finished over the second apron. None were repeater teams. The Denver Nuggets are likely to become the fifth second apron team this season.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, used their financial flexibility to take advantage of teams needing to shed salary, trading for Devin Carter (via the Sacramento Kings) and Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins (via Oklahoma City).

The Pistons also benefited from the Thunder's financial crunch. After ranking last in the Eastern Conference in 3-point shooting last season, Detroit acquired guard Isaiah Joe, who shot a career-high 42.3% from deep last season.

"The purpose of the system is ultimately to create competition throughout the league, and from that standpoint, I think the system is working incredibly well," Silver said. "The goal isn't necessarily to have a different champion every year, but we've had eight different champions over the last eight years."

While Silver and the league boast the aprons' impact on parity, the players' union has shared a different take this offseason.

"We should have done a better job of fighting back against the second apron," David Kelly, the National Basketball Players Association executive director, said last month during the Las Vegas Summer League. "We're seeing [the apron system] decimate teams and force decisions to be made that are not basketball decisions."

4. Maintaining depth, not avoiding the second apron, was the priority for teams

Verdict: Fact

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the offseason projected to be over the second apron with a $560 million payroll. They would go on to trade Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort in three separate deals while acquiring seven future second-round picks and three sizable trade exceptions. Their payroll has decreased to $234 million while still retaining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace, Jared McCain, Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams. They also added Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz in the recent draft.

"We have a team that is capable of contention," Thunder general manager Sam Presti told the Oklahoman after Dort was traded. "And as I understand it, the decisions this summer have positioned us financially to maintain a team of this caliber."

The Dort trade gave Oklahoma City the flexibility to originally sign Spencer Jones to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet. (The Nuggets matched it.) And in the future, the move gives the franchise the resources to extend Cason Wallace this offseason and Ajay Mitchell in 2027. "When you have a salary system in place as we do, every general manager is going to need to make mixed basketball and business decisions," Silver said earlier this month.

The Boston Celtics were not an apron team this season but still traded All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown for Paul George and future first-round draft assets. The contracts are nearly identical but with George having one less season.

"You could see it obviously with the last couple of champions ... you have to do a great job of building out depth that can hopefully replace the irreplaceable individual," Celtics president Brad Stevens said earlier this month.

After the trade, Boston signed center Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47 million contract while also extending starter Neemias Queta (four years, $56 million) and Jordan Walsh (three years, $15 million).

Including George's player option for 2027-28, Boston has 12 players under contract and is $13 million below the second apron. It would have remained below the second apron this season and next if it elected to retain Brown.

"I might be wrong [about trading Brown]. I'm not going to stand up here and be defensive about that," Steven said. "But the path looked a little bit more challenging, with 70% of our cap and such a high percentage of our usage tied into [Brown and Jayson Tatum]."

5. Victor Wembanyama just set a precedent for future extensions

Verdict: Case-by-case

Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million rookie extension with San Antonio this summer.

What stood out was Wembanyama electing not to put a 30% escalator clause in the contract that could have increased to $302 million if he were named All-NBA, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year in 2026-27. Wembanyama is among the favorites for all three honors.

"We think the players should make decisions for themselves and we should not be ... pocket-watching," NBPA head Kelly said when asked about Wembanyama's deal. "The system should not require a player to carry all of that burden. We should not put a player in the position to carry the burden of keeping a team together."

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The Spurs project to save nearly $10 million per season throughout Wembanyama's contract, creating critical cap room to help in extending Stephon Castle next offseason and Dylan Harper in summer 2028.

That type of sacrifice paid off for the franchise that toppled San Antonio in the 2026 Finals. Back in the 2024 offseason, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson agreed to a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension -- $113 million less than he was eligible to sign in 2025.

In turn, New York was able to re-sign OG Anunoby, trade for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns and win its first championship since 1973. The focus now shifts to Towns. Eligible to sign an extension this summer, his next contract could play a role in whether this roster can afford to stay together.

Not all players are taking discounts under the current CBA: Since the 2024 offseason, Donovan Mitchell (twice), De'Aaron Fox, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry have signed maximum extensions.

6. Apron rules will get amended under the current CBA

Verdict: Fiction

If it were up to the players' union, the current agreement would be reopened with a large focus on the aprons. Kelly said it would be "fantastic" if the NBA and the NBPA could agree to "some tweaks" to the apron system. Silver said days later that any amendments wouldn't occur until the next CBA ahead of the 2030-31 season.

"It's their right, the players' right to raise any issues they want," Silver said. "I'm sure there will be issues from our side of the table that we want to discuss as well."

The players and the league have the option to terminate the agreement on June 30, 2029. Either side would need to give notice on or before Oct. 15, 2028.

7. Teams took a conservative approach to structuring contracts

Verdict: Fact

In June, the NBA sent a memo to teams with the 2026-27 salary cap numbers. That memo also included cap projections for 2027-28. And because of the uncertainty surrounding regional sports networks, the league is projecting only a 5.5% increase (the maximum is 10%).

The lower projection played a role in how contracts were structured this offseason.

Out of the 89 players that signed non-rookie contracts, 48 were either on an expiring, a team option or had no salary protection for a second season. John Collins (Detroit), Quinten Post (Memphis), Khris Middleton (Washington), Rui Hachimura (LA Clippers) and Norman Powell (Chicago) all signed multiyear contracts without a Year 2 guarantee.

The Lakers, meanwhile, took a similar approach to Austin Reaves' four-year, $180 million contract. Instead of increasing the salary by the maximum 8% from Year 1 to 2, Reaves' number increases by just 4.1%. Los Angeles also signed Sandro Mamukelashvili to a deal that declines from $13 million to $12.3 million in the second season.

Verdict: TBD

The allegations don't stem solely from Trent, 27, parlaying back-to-back minimum deals into a new four-year, $64 million contract this summer. Rather, eyebrows were raised when Milwaukee signed the guard to the 10th-biggest free agent contract of the summer despite coming off the fewest points per game and worst 3-point percentage since his rookie year in 2018-19. (Milwaukee used Trent's Bird rights to re-sign him to a substantial raise.)

The post-Giannis Bucks already had guards Tyler Herro, Ryan Rollins, Caris LeVert, AJ Green, Brayden Burries, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis under contract.

Even if there is no paper trail showing a prior agreement between Trent and the Bucks' front office, the NBA can invoke Article XIII, section 2d of the CBA. To paraphrase: A violation can occur if there is direct or circumstantial evidence.

9. Restricted free agents continue to be at a disadvantage

Verdict: Somewhere in the middle

Yes, Detroit (Jalen Duren), Denver (Peyton Watson) and the LA Clippers (Bennedict Mathurin) currently have leverage in restricted free agency negotiations.

Each team can match any offer sheet, but no franchise outside of Brooklyn has more than $14 million in cap space. And even if the market was flush with money, only five players -- Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, Paul Reed, Quinten Post, Moussa Cisse and Spencer Jones -- have signed offer sheets since 2022. (The Post's deal with Memphis was the first offer sheet to go unmatched since Bogdan Bogdanovic in 2020.)

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The Nuggets' finances play a role in the decision to sign Watson to a lucrative contract or to explore a sign-and-trade. To retain Watson, their payroll would likely exceed $400 million when accounting for luxury tax penalties. Denver is not allowed to acquire a player in a sign-and-trade if the post-transactional salary leaves the franchise over either apron.

But restricted free agency is no more difficult to navigate than in previous CBAs. Players who don't sign rookie extensions have navigated around the stringent rule for a generation, but only if they were willing to compromise on their next contract or change teams via sign-and-trade.

Since 2023, 20 former first-round picks signed a contract after receiving a qualifying offer. Only four players -- Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Cameron Johnson and Jonathan Kuminga -- re-signed with a starting salary greater than $20 million. Walker Kessler would have been the fifth, but the Utah Jazz traded the center to the Lakers after he signed a four-year, $130 million contract.

For Duren, Watson and Mathurin, signing the one-year qualifying offer is a risky but effective bit of leverage. Doing so would allow each player to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2027.

10. The NBA's conference divide has vanished

Verdict: Fact

No disrespect to the back-to-back MVP in Oklahoma City or the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in San Antonio, but this offseason has shifted the league's balance of power a bit to the East:

Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami.

Brown and LeBron James joined Philadelphia.

Leonard could be set on joining the Raptors after the league's Aspiration investigation is resolved.

The Knicks return the vast majority of its championship core.

If you want more proof, the 2025 East champion Pacers added Ivica Zubac at the trade deadline, and All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton is back from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in the Finals. The Wizards added Trae Young, Anthony Davis and 2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa.

The Hawks re-signed CJ McCollum while also adding Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, Ryan Nembhard and Devin Carter to one of the best young lineups in the league. And don't forget last year's 60-win team in Detroit, a conference finalist in Cleveland and a top-six contender in Orlando. The upstart Hornets, despite losing LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges this summer, should stay in the mix, too.