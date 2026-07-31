Sources: Wembanyama lands signature shoe line in Nike deal

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SAN ANTONIO -- A Victor Wembanyama signature sneaker from Nike is on the way after the Frenchman extended his contract with the company, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but sources described it as "long term."

Wembanyama's original Nike deal was set to expire in October, and the new pact comes on the heels of him signing a five-year, $252 million maximum rookie-scale contract extension with the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old became eligible to negotiate the extension with the Spurs the day after they were eliminated in five games in the NBA Finals by the New York Knicks.

Wembanyama also endorses Louis Vuitton, serving since 2024 as an ambassador for the French luxury fashion house.

The youngest player to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and the first to seize the honor unanimously, led the league in blocks last season, earning recognition as an All-NBA first-teamer during a campaign in which he also made his second All-Star team and first as a starter. Wembanyama became just the sixth player in Spurs franchise history to be named an All-Star starter, joining George Gervin, Alvin Robertson, David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.

In his third NBA season, Wembanyama played in 64 games and averaged career highs in points (25.0) and rebounds (11.5), with 3.1 assists.

Wembanyama averaged a league-high 3.08 blocks and 1.03 steals on the way to finishing his 2025-26 campaign as just the seventh player in league history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a season.

Wembanyama produced 42 outings last season with 10 rebounds or more, 42 double-doubles and one triple-double.