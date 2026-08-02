Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones wed in Greenwich ceremony

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Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones are now married.

The Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star and the Grammy Award-winning singer tied the knot in a ceremony in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Saturday. The two shared their first dance to Musiq Soulchild's 2000 hit song "Love," as seen in a video posted by sports agent Troy Payne on Instagram.

The wedding was attended by a strong cast of notable athletes and names, including Bam Adebayo and Josh Hart, as well as Russell Wilson and Ciara. Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown were both in attendance as well, with Brown capturing Brunson on the dance floor in a clip that went viral on social media.

Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement in July 2025. Rumors of their relationship had begun to swirl in September 2024, when they were spotted holding hands at an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Mitchell is coming off a season in which he made the All-NBA second team and led the Cavaliers to a 52-30 record and an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the New York Knicks. Jones' last album, "Why Not More?" was nominated for best R&B album at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.