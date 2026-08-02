Sources: Mavs extend Naji Marshall on 3-year, $52.2M deal

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Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has signed a three-year, $52.2 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday.

The deal is fully guaranteed, sources said, taking Marshall through the 2029-30 season. The Mavericks announced the extension Sunday afternoon but did not disclose terms.

Marshall, 28, averaged career highs in points, assists, field goal percentage and steals while stepping into a bigger role in his second season in Dallas. He had six 30-point games after just two such performances prior to this past season.

The 6-foot-6 forward has averaged more than 14 points on 51% shooting from the field across his two seasons with the Mavericks after averaging less than eight points in four years in New Orleans.

Marshall is particularly adept at scoring from floater range -- he was one of just three players last season to make at least 100 floaters, along with All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson.

This deal follows a three-year, $27 million free agent contract the Mavericks gave Marshall in 2024.

ESPN Research contributed to this report.