Chris Bosh cautions Wemby on blood clots: 'Take your medicine'

After Victor Wembanyama's postseason run with the San Antonio Spurs, it's easy to forget that his second season in the NBA was cut short due to blood clots.

Someone who has not forgotten that is Chris Bosh, who also suffers from clots, which forced an early end to his career.

The retired Miami Heat star is now offering some advice -- and a warning -- for Wembanyama.

"Take your medicine," Bosh told HoopsHype.com, adding that Wembanyama and his handlers have to "make sure that he's staying on top of his regimen to make sure that doesn't happen again ... because it only takes one more time."

"It happened one more time for me, it happened twice, and I couldn't play anymore," Bosh said.

Wembanyama ultimately played 46 games in the 2024-25 season after the Spurs announced his diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, a form of blood clots, in his right shoulder in February 2025. The condition is typically treated with blood-thinning medication, which often precludes players from participating in contact sports such as basketball.

But Wembanyama was cleared to return to basketball in July 2025, and played in 64 games last season, including the NBA Finals' five-game series with the New York Knicks.

Bosh is cautioning Wembanyama not to take his health and quick return for granted. In February, Bosh had a clotting emergency that nearly killed him.

"Yeah, I had an episode in January. I almost dropped dead, pretty much, and came back to life. I'm not joking. I had another pulmonary embolism," he told HoopsHype.com. "You just got to deal with it for the rest of your life. I thought I was past it. I am not."

Bosh first dealt with the issue in February 2015, when a clot formed in one of his legs and traveled to a lung, leading to a multiday hospitalization. He was released from the hospital and wound up playing 53 games in the 2015-16 season -- the final campaign of his 13-year NBA career.

The Spurs managed Wembanyama's health all last season, and he told Love Magazine in February that his initial diagnosis rocked him.

"When I first learned the news, I broke down. I didn't know how long I was going to be out for," he said. "For a while, I allowed myself to feel totally vulnerable and defenseless. But then I pivoted my mind and started looking at it as a challenge. If this is my lottery ticket in life, I'm going to do everything that I can to get the most out of it."

The Frenchman now relies on a team of expert trainers, therapists, doctors and surgeons to stay on top of his diagnosis.