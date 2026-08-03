Wembanyama to host some Spurs teammates for workouts in France

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Victor Wembanyama will host "eight to 10" teammates in France this week for workouts as the San Antonio Spurs look to rebound from their loss to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Video posted to the Spurs' official X account showed rising second-year guard Dylan Harper standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Harper and Wembanyama participated over the weekend in NBA Summer House at Palais Brongniart.

Harper will join Wembanyama for workouts in France, Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said during a recent appearance on the French YouTube show #TRASHTALK. He did not identify other players in attendance.

"They want to grow," Buford said. "Just seeing Victor calling his team and saying, 'Hey, come over here and spend a week with me' (shows leadership)."

Making his third trip to France since the start of July, Buford described Wembanyama's evolving leadership since joining the San Antonio Spurs as a 19-year old. In three seasons, Wembanyama has made two All-Star teams and in 2025-26 he became the first unanimous winner of NBA Defensive Player of the Year in addition to earning first-team All-NBA recognition.

After being limited to 46 games the previous season because of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, Wembanyama played in 64 games this season and averaged career highs in points (25.0) and rebounds (11.5).

"The thing that you see about great leaders is very seldom do they resemble or match somebody else," Buford said. "He's not trying to be anybody but himself. He sets a great example in his approach, in the way he takes care of his body, the way he connects with his family and with his teammates. There are not many times where 10 guys from a team are flying halfway around the world to go work out together. That's done because of the respect, admiration and joy that Victor brings."

Wembanyama's offseason again has included a workout with NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon, in addition to participating in other training sessions with Spurs teammates hosted by point guard De'Aaron Fox.

Wembanyama signed a five-year, $252 million rookie scale extension with the Spurs in July and locked in a signature shoe deal with Nike.

"We all recognize this is an incredibly unique human," Buford said. "Let's support him in a way that allows him to grow. What I love about Victor is how he can be real, be authentic, and the way that influences his team, his teammates, his relationship with [coach] Mitch Johnson and [general manager] Brian Wright. You saw the night of our signing his extension with his family around. He wanted to have it at his grandfather's home, and he didn't want to have a big extravaganza. He's proud of that and we're honored to be able to share that journey."