NBA free agency 2027 preview: Our way-too-early look at next summer

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On Monday, we examined the NBA offseason trends that have developed over the first month of the 2026 free agency. Now, we're looking ahead to the players, teams, deals and decisions that will impact summer 2027.

Who are the top names to watch? Which franchises are projected to have the most cap space? Could draft lottery reform change how teams view superstar trades?

Let's fast-forward 11 months to get the answers.

Jump to a section:

The return of salary cap space?

FAs to watch: Giannis, KD, more

How Warriors retool around Steph

Should Nuggets worry about Jokic?

Max and rookie extensions to watch

Aprons' impact on Thunder, Knicks

Traded picks to watch | '27 prospects

Will cap space be more prevalent next offseason?

Last August, we identified 10 teams that could have cap space in 2026. During last season, that group shrunk to just the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers after teams such as the Utah Jazz (Jaren Jackson Jr.) and Washington Wizards (Trae Young and Anthony Davis) acquired stars at the trade deadline. The Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, either handed out long-term extensions or re-signed their players.

This summer was the second consecutive offseason that three or fewer teams had room.

Next offseason, the number of projected cap teams could range from three teams to nearly a third of the league: the Atlanta Hawks, Nets, Bulls, Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings could enter summer 2027 with room.

The Warriors are the headliners -- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III can become free agents -- but Atlanta could be the wild card from that group.

With CJ McCollum, Luguentz Dort and Jock Landale on expiring contracts and Buddy Hields' non-guaranteed $10 million salary, the Hawks could have up to $50 million in cap space next summer.

The availability of cap space around the league will once again depend on any extensions signed during the regular season -- the Nets extending Michael Porter Jr. and the Bucks extending Tyler Herro would likely remove both teams from the list -- and on the salary cap, which the league projects to increase by just 5.5% for the second straight offseason. (The maximum year-to-year increase is 10%.)

Who are the top free agents in 2027?

Similar to the fluidity of available cap space, the number of potential free agents is also likely to diminish as the 2026-27 season progresses.

The current group could include former MVPs in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Curry, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and All-Stars in Butler, Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram and Kyrie Irving. (Antetokounmpo, Curry, Jokic, Butler, Leonard, Davis, Towns and Ingram are eligible to sign extensions this upcoming season and bypass free agency.)

Players signing lucrative contracts with new teams has become a rarity. Of the 35 free agents who switched teams this summer, only Norman Powell (Bulls) and Walker Kessler (Lakers) signed for more than $25 million in the first season. And since 2022, just eight players -- Powell, Kessler, Jalen Brunson, Fred VanVleet, Tobias Harris, Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein and Myles Turner -- signed elsewhere for a contract of more than $20 million in Year 1.

Top names to watch in 2027 free agency:

Is 2027 the Warriors' final offseason to build around Steph?

play 1:47 Windy: Draymond's return sets up Warriors for a 'huge' 2027 offseason

It would almost be an insult to call this season a gap year with Curry on the roster.

"The path forward is to win," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said in a brief statement to ESPN. "Never changes."

But with Butler's uncertain injury timeline and a relatively quiet offseason, Golden State will likely jockey for one of the final play-in spots in 2026-27. But Warriors coach Steve Kerr would disagree with that statement.

"I think sometimes when you fail like we did last year, there's kind of a natural bounce back," Kerr told ESPN's Anthony Slater. "Everybody's going to be really, really motivated and excited, and we've got good players. We do need some better luck health-wise, but I think we'll get that. What we did last year wasn't good enough."

Barring them trading their three available first-rounders this season, next summer is setting up to be a roster revamp around Curry.

Depending on a possible Curry extension (the 38-year-old becomes eligible to sign a two-year deal Aug. 29), Golden State could hit the 2027 offseason with a clean cap ledger. Curry, Butler and Green are potential free agents, while only $3 million of Kristaps Porzingis' $20 million salary is guaranteed.

Golden State could have between $50 million and $100 million in cap space. To use the room, Butler and Green would need to be renounced or signed at a significantly lower salary.

The last time the Warriors had cap space was in summer 2016 when they added Durant.

Should there be concern about Jokic's future in Denver?

We are not ready to sound the alarm in Denver, especially after Jokic signaled his commitment to re-signing next summer.

"My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I'll probably sign next year," Jokic told reporters in Serbian after a FIBA World Cup qualifying game last week.

Jokic is under contract for two seasons (2027-28 is a player option) and has been eligible to negotiate a four-year, $278 million max extension since June 14. By waiting until next summer, Jokic will be eligible to sign a five-year, $359.5 million contract as a free agent. That contract would be the largest in NBA history and would propel his career on-court earnings to $724 million. (This is the second consecutive offseason in which Jokic was eligible to sign an extension. He was eligible in the 2025 offseason to sign a three-year $200 million extension.)

The Nuggets' finances played into their relatively quiet offseason. Denver signed veterans Tyus Jones and Marvin Bagley III to the veteran minimum and matched the two-year, $12 million offer sheet Spencer Jones signed with the Thunder.

Denver is the only team in the second apron with luxury tax payments that will likely exceed $100 million if restricted free agent Peyton Watson signs his $6.5 million qualifying offer. The Nuggets have no tradeable first-rounders in the next seven seasons, and their 2034 pick becomes frozen if they finish 2026-27 over the second apron. Not including 2027 free agents Cameron Johnson, Julian Strawther and Watson, Denver projects to be $14 million below the luxury tax next offseason.

Will extensions impact next year's free agent class?

Since the current CBA started in the 2023 offseason, an average of 23 players have extended their contract each season. For comparison, there were 1.8 per season under the 2011 CBA and 12.3 under the 2017 CBA.

But so far this offseason, just four players -- Donovan Mitchell, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, Andrew Wiggins -- signed veteran extensions. The Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, meanwhile, is the only player to sign a rookie extension.

There are reasons for optimism that the extension list could grow:

Antetokounmpo, Davis and Curry are not eligible yet to sign the maximum allowed. Antetokounmpo must wait six months from the time he was traded (he is eligible starting Jan. 6) to sign either a three- or four-year max deal. Davis (eligible starting Aug. 6) could sign up to a four-year, $275 million extension with Washington. Curry (eligible Aug. 29) could sign up to a two-year, $137 million extension. Other notable 2027 free agents who are eligible to extend include Karl-Anthony Towns, Butler (eligible in February), RJ Barrett, Miles Bridges, Lu Dort, Dillon Brooks and Herro.

Rookie extension candidates are more likely to sign contracts closer to the start of the regular season. In the prior three offseasons, 62% of rookie extensions have been signed in October. Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Keyonte George, Brandin Podziemski, Dereck Lively II, Jaime Jaquez Jr. headline players eligible to extend up to Oct. 19.

As ESPN's Shams Charania reported in early July, it is likely Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will engage in extension talks. The trade to acquire Leonard, however, is on hold as the Raptors wait for the NBA findings into alleged salary cap circumvention by the Clippers.

Who are the super max candidates to watch this season?

Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards.

Maxey was named All-NBA in 2026 but was not eligible to sign a super max extension this offseason with the Philadelphia 76ers because he was one year short of seven years of service. If Maxey is named All-NBA (or MVP or Defensive Player of the Year) this season, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $301 million extension in the 2027 offseason or a five-year, $389 million extension in 2028. (Maxey would automatically be eligible to sign the five-year extension via All-NBA selections in two out of three seasons.)

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Edwards' 28.8 points per game last season trailed only Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but the Timberwolves' superstar was ineligible for All-NBA because he fell short of the 65-games-played threshold. If Edwards had played four more games, he would have been eligible to sign a four-year, $301 million super max extension next summer.

Similar to Maxey, Edwards will need All-NBA, MVP or Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2026-27 to become eligible for that deal. Edwards will not be eligible to sign the five-year super max extension in the 2028 offseason even if he is named All-NBA in 2026-27.

Other players to watch include Jaden McDaniels, Zion Williamson and Jalen Johnson. Johnson was named All-NBA in 2026 and would become eligible to sign a four-year, $316 million extension with Atlanta in 2028 if he is named All-NBA again this upcoming season.

For the first time under the current CBA, no players were eligible to sign a super max extension this summer. In the previous three offseasons, Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gilgeous-Alexander signed super max deals.

Who will be eligible for rookie extensions next summer?

The five-year streak of former No. 1 picks (Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero, Cade Cunningham, Edwards and Williamson) signing a five-year rookie max extension will likely end next offseason.

However, despite former Hawks No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher likely not signing for 25% of the salary cap in Dallas, there are players to watch in the class of 2024.

In San Antonio, there is a financial runway to extend Stephon Castle despite Wembanyama recently signing a five-year extension and De'Aaron Fox in the middle of a four-year, $222 million max contract.

Wembanyama chose not to include the 30% escalator clause for MVP, All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year that would have added $50 million to the contract. The nearly $10 million in savings will help secure a long-term deal with Castle.

Other possible rookie extension candidates include Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Donovan Clingan, Zach Edey, Matas Buzelis, Bub Carrington, Jared McCain, Kel'el Ware, Tristan da Silva, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jaylon Tyson, Yves Missi, Kyshawn George, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ryan Dunn, Isaiah Collier and Baylor Scheierman.

Will aprons again be a hot-button topic in the offseason?