Sources: Knicks executive Rosas leaving team after four years

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New York Knicks senior vice-president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas is leaving the organization after four seasons, league sources confirmed to ESPN on Monday night.

Rosas was an executive with the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves before landing in New York in 2022, a key member of the front office that put together the team that won the NBA title in June over the San Antonio Spurs.

Rosas posted a picture alongside Knicks President Leon Rose and senior advisor William "Worldwide Wes" Wesley on Instagram with a caption that stated in part, "Mission Accomplished. On to the next chapter."

Rose and Wesley were the top decision-makers for the Knicks before Rosas joined the franchise, eventually earning a promotion to senior vice president of basketball operations.

HoopsHype first reported the news that Rosas is leaving the Knicks.