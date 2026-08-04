Jaylen Brown expresses love desire after Donovan Mitchell wedding

Stephen A.: Jaylen Brown makes Sixers title contenders, it's not just about LeBron (2:09)

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After witnessing his Eastern Conference foe Donovan Mitchell tie the knot with Grammy Award-winning singer Coco Jones, Jaylen Brown said he's ready for a new romantic partner.

"If y'all got somebody for me let me know," Brown said on his Twitch stream on Monday. "Coco and Donovan ... they touched me, it was great to see it ... some beautiful people coming together."

Jones and Mitchell tied the knot on Saturday -- just over a year after announcing their engagement in July 2025 -- in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The wedding featured a guest list of close family and friends including Brown, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and power couple Ciara and Russell Wilson.

Jones and Mitchell met in 2023 at an entertainment industry networking event and hit it off from there, according to Complex. They kept their relationship private but Jones confirmed they were dating in an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

Brown also shared a special moment from the ceremony on his Instagram story, posting a video of the newlyweds dancing to Musiq Soulchild's "Love."

In July, Brown, 29, was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George and four future draft picks.

He averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season.