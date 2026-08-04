Luka Doncic's ex-fiancée withdraws child support petition

A petition filed by Luka Doncic's ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, in the Superior Court of Los Angeles in March -- with a pending court date scheduled for Aug. 14 -- was withdrawn by Goltes.

The petition that was seeking child support and attorney fees from Doncic, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN, required Goltes to submit a responsive pleading by Monday ahead of the court date.

"I am withdrawing my petition for child support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children," Goltes stated in the responsive plea, which was first obtained by TMZ.

Goltes is the mother of Doncic's two daughters -- 2-year-old Gabriela and 7-month-old Olivia -- and lives in Slovenia with the children but filed her petition in California earlier this year.

A message from ESPN seeking comment from Goltes' attorney, Evan C. Itzkowitz, was not immediately replied to.

Doncic filed an interim injunction with the Slovenian courts in February, seeking immediate contact with Gabriela and Olivia, sources familiar with Doncic's situation told ESPN, and addressing joint custody and child support.

Sources told ESPN on Monday the custody resolution is ongoing and under jurisdiction of the Slovenian courts.

Doncic, 27, announced at the conclusion of the Los Angeles Lakers ' season in May that he planned to spend the summer in Slovenia to be with his children and would opt out of competing with his national team in the FIBA World Cup European qualifying games.

"I love my daughters more than anything, and they will ​always come first in my life," Doncic posted to social media after the Lakers' playoff exit, via second-round sweep, to the Oklahoma City Thunder. "As I continue working toward ​joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being ​with my daughters this summer."

In order to extend his time in Slovenia before the upcoming NBA season and create an opportunity for team bonding, Doncic is hosting the entire Lakers roster in Ljubljana for a four-day minicamp from Aug. 20-24, a source close to the Lakers told ESPN last week.