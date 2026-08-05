LeBron James denies Jaylen Brown's skydiving idea if Sixers win title

How will LeBron James and Jaylen Brown coexist on 76ers? (1:45)

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Jaylen Brown has big plans for his new teammates if they achieve the ultimate feat next season.

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers swingman told his Twitch stream that he sent a text message to new teammates LeBron James, Joel Embiid, VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey with a unique -- and arguably a bit extreme -- postseason proposal.

"I told VJ, LeBron, Max[ey], and Embiid: 'We win the championship, everybody's going skydiving,'" Brown said on his stream.

However, after the proposal was made, one teammate immediately shot down the daredevilish idea.

"Bron texted me back and said 'Boy, hell naw,'" Brown quipped.

According to DraftKings, the Sixers' championship odds are tied for third with the reigning champions New York Knicks at +900 -- the highest in the Eastern Conference since James announced his move to the Philadelphia in July.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the co-favorites at +270.

Both James and Brown will bring championship experience to the 76ers. Brown won a title with the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals and earned Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP honors, while James has four championships in his 23-season career. The Akron, Ohio, native has won two championships with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013), one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and one with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

According to ESPN Research, should James and the Sixers win a championship, he would become the first player in NBA history to win a title with four franchises. A trip to the Eastern Conference finals would also erase the team's 25-year drought of failing to make the conference finals, the third-longest active drought in the league.

In July, Brown was the centerpiece in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Sixers for Paul George and four future draft picks. Later that month, James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option to join forces with Brown, Embiid, Maxey and Edgecombe in Philly.