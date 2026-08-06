Spurs' Luke Kornet helps stranded motorist in rainy San Antonio morning

Open Extended Reactions

SAN ANTONIO -- While several teammates embarked on adventures this week in Paris as they convened for workouts with Victor Wembanyama, Spurs reserve center Luke Kornet made an impact closer to home.

A TikTok user apparently noticed Kornet lending a helping hand Wednesday morning to a stranded motorist in San Antonio at the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Northwest Military Highway. The motorist later expressed thanks in a comment on the post, writing, "yoo thats me my old car broke down on me"

The motorist even posted a picture with Kornet in front of his car with the hood open.

In the eight-second video, a child in the car could be heard in the background saying, "that looks like Kornet," to which the driver responds, "not Luke Kornet pulling over to help this guy stranded." They posted in the caption of the video: "#Luke Kornet Most humble guy ever! 7 in the morning, rain & he chooses to help a guy broke down! Even my 7 yr old recognized him"

Set to enter his second season with the Spurs after joining the club in free agency last summer from Boston, Kornet, 31, has been one of the more eclectic players in the locker room throughout his short tenure.

In July, Kornet published a post on his Medium blog titled "Leaked: Spurs Voice Memo Sent to LeBron James." The blog post featured a video link in which Kornet claimed to have left a voicemail for James, recruiting him to San Antonio as the four-time MVP pondered his next destination after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. Clearly, Kornet's post was a reference to NBA teams sending voice memo pitches over the summer to James' agent, Rich Paul. James wound up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers,

A 13-year veteran, Kornet played 68 regular-season games last season for the Spurs with 25 starts. He averaged 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He also appeared in 23 postseason games as San Antonio lost in the NBA Finals to the New York Knicks in June.