Suns keeping Dillon Brooks on $73M extension through 2029-30

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Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks agreed Wednesday to a three-year, $73 million contract extension through 2029-30, agent Mike George of Klutch Sports told ESPN's Shams Charania.

Credited with helping to establish a new culture in Phoenix, Brooks is coming off the best season of his nine-year career. He averaged a career-high 20.2 points to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for a surprise 45-win playoff team that maintained continuity throughout the offseason. In addition to bringing back Brooks, the Suns signed Collin Gillespie, Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin to multiyear contracts and also acquired Miles Bridges and Luke Kennard.

Brooks has become a key part of the Suns' two-way, hard-nosed culture under coach Jordan Ott and landed a new fully guaranteed long-term deal. Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein and general manager Brian Gregory negotiated with George during recent weeks on a deal to keep Brooks in Phoenix and out of 2027 free agency.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia made it a priority to reenter the luxury tax to keep together the roster -- plus new additions -- for growth next season. Ishbia expressed back in January the team's commitment to Brooks. Responding to a post on X that floated the idea of trading Brooks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Austin Reaves, Ishbia posted, "Don't bother calling... Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere."

Acquired last offseason from the Houston Rockets as part of the Kevin Durant trade, Brooks, 30, played 56 games but sat out 18 because of a fractured left hand sustained in a win over the Orlando Magic in February. Brooks returned March 31 and played a key role in the playoffs, averaging a team-high 26 points while shooting 43.8% from 3-point range as the Suns endured a 4-0, first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A playoff participant in five of his past six seasons, Brooks has relished the role of defensive agitator. Phoenix's defense improved from 27th in 2024-25 to ninth last season in large part due to Brooks' performance as the team's primary wing defender.