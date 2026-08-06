Lonnie Walker IV, Nuggets agree to 1-year deal

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Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Walker had been with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague, but the sides reached a separation agreement this week. He averaged 15.2 points and 2.5 rebounds last season for Maccabi while playing on a lucrative multiyear deal.

Walker last played in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2024-25, averaging 12.4 points, and now enters his eighth season in the league. A first-round pick in 2018 out of Miami, the guard spent his first four years with the San Antonio Spurs and has averaged 10.0 points for his career.

The Nuggets this offseason have added Walker, EuroLeague Defender of the Year Alpha Diallo and Marvin Bagley III while retaining restricted free agent Spencer Jones and guard Tyus Jones. Walker's scoring and Diallo's defense could team together to make up for the loss of Tim Hardaway Jr., who signed a free agent deal with Miami Heat, and potentially restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

The Nuggets remain in active trade talks with multiple teams on a potential Watson sign-and-trade, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers, sources told ESPN. Watson also holds a one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer.