Phew! The 2025 trade deadline is officially behind us, but there is still plenty of basketball to be played as we head into the NBA All-Star weekend.

After a wild few weeks of league-altering trades, players will head to the Bay Area to compete in a high-flying dunk contest, a 3-point shootout, an All-Star mini-tournament and more.

Expect to see some familiar faces such as LeBron James (21 All-Star appearances) and Stephen Curry (11 All-Star appearances) alongside first-time All-Stars and rising stars such as Cade Cunningham and Zach Edey.

With just two months left in the regular season, let's check out how all 30 teams stack up as we head into the All-Star break.

Note: Team rankings are based on where members of our panel (ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Jamal Collier, Michael Wright, Tim MacMahon, Dave McMenamin, Ohm Youngmisuk and Chris Herring) think teams belong this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland is averaging a career-best 21.8 points per game this season. ESPN

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

2024-25 record: 43-9

Previous ranking: 2

Next games: vs. MIA (Feb. 12), @ MIN (Feb. 13), @ UTA (Feb. 21), @ MIN (Feb. 23), vs. MIN (Feb. 24)

Chet Holmgren's return from a fractured pelvis has allowed the Thunder to finally get a look at their dual-big lineup that pairs him with fellow 7-footer Isaiah Hartenstein. So far, so good. Oklahoma City is plus-25 in 31 minutes with that duo on the court. Holmgren has shown rust offensively in two games since returning, but he's making a massive impact on the defensive end (4.5 blocks per game). -- Tim MacMahon

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

2024-25 record: 43-10

Previous ranking: 1

Next games: @ TOR (Feb. 12), @ BKN (Feb. 20), vs. NYK (Feb. 21), vs. MEM (Feb. 23), @ ORL (Feb. 25)

De'Andre Hunter's Cavs debut following his trade from Atlanta was solid; he started in place of injured Max Strus and contributed 12 points in just 23 minutes because of foul trouble. More importantly, Hunter helped Cleveland beat Minnesota for the team's 25th home win this season -- the most home wins by any team ahead of the All-Star break -- meaning that if the Cavs hold on to the No. 1 seed, they'll have home-court advantage in the playoffs. -- Dave McMenamin

3. Boston Celtics

2024-25 record: 38-16

Previous ranking: 3

Next games: vs. SA (Feb. 12), @ PHI (Feb. 20), vs. NYK (Feb. 23), @ TOR (Feb. 25)

After Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla brushed off Jrue Holiday's right shoulder impingement as a minor injury before Saturday's win over the Knicks, Holiday missed a third straight game Monday against the Heat. Boston largely stood pat at the trade deadline because it believes its group is good enough to claim a second straight title; the biggest impediment to that will be health. -- Tim Bontemps

4. Denver Nuggets

2024-25 record: 35-19

Previous ranking: 7

Next games: vs. POR (Feb. 12), vs. CHA (Feb. 20), vs. LAL (Feb. 22), @ IND (Feb. 24)

The Nuggets didn't make any moves at the deadline but have been rolling on a seven-game win streak despite Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson missing time because of injuries. By standing pat, Denver showed confidence that this roster can support Nikola Jokic enough to make a run in the postseason. Things are clicking for the Nuggets. Jokic and Westbrook's on-court chemistry continues to grow. Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 or more points in three straight games before sitting out Monday. Jamal Murray has been consistent, and Christian Braun scored in double figures in 15 consecutive games. -- Ohm Youngmisuk

5. Memphis Grizzlies

2024-25 record: 36-17

Previous ranking: 4

Next games: @ LAC (Feb. 12), @ IND (Feb. 20), @ ORL (Feb. 21), @ CLE (Feb. 23), vs. PHX (Feb. 25)

It generated headlines, but the ejection of Ja Morant's father Saturday registers as a blip on the radar for a team that had won four consecutive games going into that loss to the Thunder. Struggles with offensive rebounding resulted in the Grizzlies finishing with 24 fewer shots than the Thunder, and coach Taylor Jenkins called the statistical discrepancy "a big problem." Morant has now played in three straight contests after returning to the lineup on Feb. 3. The Grizzlies need him rolling for their five-game road trip that started Tuesday with a win in Phoenix. -- Michael Wright

6. New York Knicks

2024-25 record: 35-18

Previous ranking: 6

Next games: vs. ATL (Feb. 12), vs. CHI (Feb. 20), @ CLE (Feb. 21), @ BOS (Feb. 23)

The past couple weeks were somewhat of a mixed bag for New York, which won seven of its past 10 games entering Tuesday night but were routed Saturday by defending champion Boston in a contest that some had deemed a measuring stick. Jalen Brunson called the 27-point loss "unacceptable," saying it showed New York isn't where it wants to be yet. New York is still waiting for Mitchell Robinson to make his season debut, with coach Tom Thibodeau saying Monday that he and OG Anunoby (toe) are both "not quite ready." -- Chris Herring

7. Los Angeles Lakers

2024-25 record: 32-19

Previous ranking: 8

Next games: @ UTA (Feb. 12), vs. CHA (Feb. 19), @ POR (Feb. 20), @ DEN (Feb. 22), vs. DAL (Feb. 25)

Luka Doncic's hard launch in Los Angeles was successful as the 6-foot-6 superstar guard showed instant chemistry with LeBron James and Lakers fans embraced the five-time All-NBA player as their star for the future. Doncic is on a minutes restriction in the 30-minute range, sources told ESPN, as he continues to get his wind back after missing nearly six weeks because of a left calf strain. Lakers coach JJ Redick said Doncic will train throughout the All-Star break to come back even better for the final stretch of the schedule before the playoffs. -- McMenamin

8. Houston Rockets

2024-25 record: 33-20

Previous ranking: 5

Next games: vs. PHX (Feb. 12), vs. GS (Feb. 13), vs. MIN (Feb. 21), @ UTA (Feb. 22), vs. MIL (Feb. 25)

Houston coach Ime Udoka expressed frustration last season about the team's inconsistency. This season, the Rockets seemed to have fixed that issue, losing consecutive games just twice before the most recent six-game skid. Houston started its current four-game homestand by snapping a six-game losing streak, holding Toronto to 87 points. The performance marked the 10th time this season the Rockets have held an opponent to fewer than 100 points. But injuries are mounting with Fred VanVleet out and Alperen Sengun becoming the latest casualty, playing just three minutes Sunday before leaving the game because of back spasms. -- Wright

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

2024-25 record: 30-24

Previous ranking: 12

Next games: vs. MIL (Feb. 12), vs. OKC (Feb. 13), @ HOU (Feb. 21), vs. OKC (Feb. 23), @ OKC (Feb. 24)

Anthony Edwards has kept up his torrid scoring pace with three straight 40-point games, becoming the first NBA player to do so this season. Despite Edwards' 44 points against Cleveland on Monday, the Wolves dropped their 24th game of the season heading into the break. They have a tough stretch of opponents ahead of them, playing back-to-back games at home against the Bucks on Wednesday and the Thunder on Thursday. -- Jamal Collier

10. Indiana Pacers

2024-25 record: 29-23

Previous ranking: 10

Next games: @ WAS (Feb. 12), vs. MEM (Feb. 20), vs. LAC (Feb. 23), vs. DEN (Feb. 24)

One year ago, Pascal Siakam was the Pacers' big trade deadline acquisition, and he is once again an All-Star in his first full season with the team, thanks to shooting a career-high 41.1% from 3 while averaging 20.7 points and 7.4 rebounds. He has been one of the biggest reasons the Pacers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since January and are currently the No. 4 seed in the East. -- Collier

11. LA Clippers

2024-25 record: 29-23

Previous ranking: 9

Next games: vs. MEM (Feb. 12), @ UTA (Feb. 13), @ MIL (Feb. 20), @ IND (Feb. 23), @ DET (Feb. 24)

The Clippers were busy at the trade deadline trying to acquire more offensive playmakers for their postseason push. Bogdan Bogdanovic brings some much-needed outside shooting to help Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell. Plus, the buyout signing of Ben Simmons gives the Clippers a versatile ball handler who can run the second unit while also providing size and length on defense and the glass. The Clippers also added veteran experience to their bench with the additions of Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills. -- Youngmisuk

12. Milwaukee Bucks

2024-25 record: 28-24

Previous ranking: 11

Next games: @ MIN (Feb. 12), vs. LAC (Feb. 20), @ WAS (Feb. 21), vs. MIA (Feb. 23), @ HOU (Feb. 25)

The Bucks have played the past five games (2-3) without injured star Giannis Antetokounmpo and will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday for their final game before the All-Star break. Antetokounmpo's calf strain will keep him out through All-Star Weekend, but the team will be represented by Damian Lillard, who made his ninth All-Star Game and will be going for his third straight victory in the 3-point contest. Second-year guard Andre Jackson Jr. will participate in the slam dunk contest. -- Collier

13. Dallas Mavericks

2024-25 record: 28-26

Previous ranking: 13

Next games: vs. GS (Feb. 12), vs. MIA (Feb. 13), vs. NO (Feb. 21), @ GS (Feb. 23), @ LAL (Feb. 25)

Max Christie has been a sliver of sunshine in the storm the Mavericks are weathering after the shocking Luka Doncic deal. Christie, the other player the Mavs acquired along with Anthony Davis in the trade with the Lakers, is off to a terrific start with his new team. The 6-foot-6 swingman is averaging 17.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 51.2% from the floor and 57.9% from 3-point range. Christie, 22, has provided hope that he can emerge as a premier 3-and-D role player. -- MacMahon

14. Detroit Pistons

2024-25 record: 28-26

Previous ranking: 16

Next games: @ CHI (Feb. 12), @ SA (Feb. 21), @ ATL (Feb. 23), vs. LAC (Feb. 24)

Detroit heads into the All-Star break with back-to-back games in Chicago against the Bulls as it tries to hold the No. 6 slot in the East standings. First-time All-Star Cade Cunningham will get the full experience during the weekend, competing in the 3-point contest Saturday and the All-Star tournament Sunday. Cunningham is the first Pistons player since Blake Griffin in 2019 to be named an All-Star. -- Collier

15. Golden State Warriors

2024-25 record: 27-26

Previous ranking: 18

Next games: @ DAL (Feb. 12), @ HOU (Feb. 13), @ SAC (Feb. 21), vs. DAL (Feb. 23), vs. CHA (Feb. 25)

The Warriors are 2-0 with newly acquired Jimmy Butler, and the vibes have been the best they've been all season since their 12-3 start. Butler and Draymond Green have become dominoes buddies off the court while building communication on the court. Butler also worked on pick-and-rolls with Stephen Curry at shootaround in Milwaukee. The Warriors believe Butler's strengths complement Curry and the Warriors perfectly. Butler's ability to create shots, close games, get to the line, set up teammates and defend are all things Golden State desperately needs. Curry also has been on fire, scoring 30 or more in four straight games and shooting 50% or better in their past two wins. With 29 games left in the regular season, the Warriors will take a run at sixth in the West standings. -- Youngmisuk

16. Sacramento Kings

2024-25 record: 27-26

Previous ranking: 19

Next games: @ NO (Feb. 12), @ NO (Feb. 13), vs. GS (Feb. 21), vs. CHA (Feb. 24)

The winds of change have now reunited the Bulls' previous backcourt of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in Sacramento. DeRozan joined in the offseason via sign-and-trade and LaVine followed last week in a three-team deal that included De'Aaron Fox going to San Antonio and the Kings recouping three first-round picks and three second-round picks. DeRozan had a vintage performance in Monday's overtime win in Dallas, hitting the tying shot in the fourth quarter and the winning bucket. It was DeRozan's 11th made go-ahead shot in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime period in the past 15 seasons, second most in the NBA in that span behind Stephen Curry's 12. -- McMenamin

17. Phoenix Suns

2024-25 record: 26-27

Previous ranking: 14

Next games: @ HOU (Feb. 12), @ SA (Feb. 20), @ CHI (Feb. 22), @ TOR (Feb. 23), @ MEM (Feb. 25)

It was a miserable trade deadline for the Suns, who not only failed to land Jimmy Butler in a deal with the Heat after repeated attempts but also discussed moving on from their star veteran, Kevin Durant, in the process. While Durant balked at a return to Golden State, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, he is now seen around the league as the next major domino to move teams in the offseason. Not to mention, Phoenix has the most expensive payroll in NBA history ($220.7 million) and just a .500 record to show for it. -- McMenamin

18. Miami Heat

2024-25 record: 25-26

Previous ranking: 15

Next games: @ OKC (Feb. 12), @ DAL (Feb. 13), @ TOR (Feb. 21), @ MIL (Feb. 23), @ ATL (Feb. 24)

Miami didn't waste any time getting Andrew Wiggins, wearing Jimmy Butler's old number, into its rotation, playing him for 30 minutes in Butler's vacated spot as the starting small forward in Monday's loss to Boston. The Heat hope Wiggins' durability, defense and shooting will help them remain in the top six in the East. -- Bontemps

19. Orlando Magic

2024-25 record: 26-29

Previous ranking: 20

Next games: vs. CHA (Feb. 12), @ ATL (Feb. 20), vs. MEM (Feb. 21), vs. WAS (Feb. 23), vs. CLE (Feb. 25)

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on Monday enjoyed their best game since each player returned from injury last month, scoring 31 and 37 points, respectively, against Atlanta. The only problem is that the Magic -- winners in just three of those 10 games since Banchero and Wagner have been back together -- haven't reached the high level with which they began the season. After the All-Star break, Orlando will try to ride the league's fifth-easiest remaining schedule to get back into the East's top six to avoid the play-in round. -- Herring

20. Atlanta Hawks

2024-25 record: 26-28

Previous ranking: 21

Next games: @ NYK (Feb. 12), vs. ORL (Feb. 20), vs. DET (Feb. 23), vs. MIA (Feb. 24)

It wasn't the prettiest offensive performance -- particularly for All-Star Trae Young, who finished 1-for-8 from 3 and had nine turnovers -- but Atlanta's defense carried the team past the Magic on the road for its third straight win. Over the past three months, the Hawks' defense has vastly improved, going from 21st to 11th in the league since Dec. 2. -- Herring

21. San Antonio Spurs

2024-25 record: 23-28

Previous ranking: 17

Next games: @ BOS (Feb. 12), vs. PHX (Feb. 20), vs. DET (Feb. 21), @ NO (Feb. 23), @ NO (Feb. 25)

The Spurs have gone 2-3 so far during their annual rodeo road trip, which continues with Wednesday's visit to Boston before two games as the home team in Austin followed by four more on the road. While San Antonio received plenty of kudos for acquiring De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline, its frontcourt depth remains a critical issue. Backup center Zach Collins went to Chicago as part of the three-team trade that brought Fox to San Antonio, and Charles Bassey remains out because of a sprained MCL. The Spurs brought aboard a short-term solution in Bismack Biyombo, who signed a 10-day contract. -- Wright

22. Portland Trail Blazers

2024-25 record: 23-31

Previous ranking: 23

Next games: @ DEN (Feb. 12), vs. LAL (Feb. 20), vs. CHA (Feb. 22), @ UTA (Feb. 24)

Second-year guard Scoot Henderson, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, had a rocky rookie season but has recently shown promise. Before being ruled out because of a right ankle sprain, Henderson averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 assists over the past month, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 45.1% from 3-point range. If Portland continues on it's trail of rebuilding, Henderson could be a key building block moving forward. -- MacMahon

23. Philadelphia 76ers

2024-25 record: 20-33

Previous ranking: 22

Next games: @ BKN (Feb. 12), vs. BOS (Feb. 20), vs. BKN (Feb. 22), vs. CHI (Feb. 24)

It appeared Philadelphia was briefly moving in the right direction, but then came back-to-back desultory losses over the weekend to Detroit and Milwaukee with the 76ers' big three of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey all playing. Team owner Josh Harris said he still believes this team can make a playoff run, but a spot in the lottery looks far more likely, especially after Embiid acknowledged he might need another surgery on his left knee. -- Bontemps

24. Chicago Bulls

2024-25 record: 22-32

Previous ranking: 24

Next games: vs. DET (Feb. 12), @ NYK (Feb. 20), vs. PHX (Feb. 22), @ PHI (Feb. 24)

Rookie Matas Buzelis has helped fill the void left by All-Star Zach LaVine since he was traded to Sacramento before last week's deadline. Buzelis, the No. 11 pick in the 2024 draft, has made the first two starts of his career and seen his playing time increase to 29 minutes per game while averaging 18.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 67% shooting. Buzelis will also be a part of All-Star Weekend when he competes in the slam dunk contest Saturday. -- Collier

25. Brooklyn Nets

2024-25 record: 19-34

Previous ranking: 26

Next games: vs. PHI (Feb. 12), vs. CLE (Feb. 20), @ PHI (Feb. 22), @ WAS (Feb. 24)

In the midst of what most figured to be an intentionally lost season in hopes of landing a top draft pick, Brooklyn has won five of its past six contests, including a pair over the Rockets. In all, the Nets have won 11 games against teams .500 or better, the same number of victories the third-place Knicks had going into Tuesday. -- Herring

26. Toronto Raptors

2024-25 record: 17-37

Previous ranking: 25

Next games: vs. CLE (Feb. 12), vs. MIA (Feb. 21), vs. PHX (Feb. 23), vs. BOS (Feb. 25)

Toronto made one of the more intriguing moves of trade deadline week by acquiring Brandon Ingram from the Pelicans. By signing him to a three-year, $120 million extension, the Raptors are betting on him as a long-term partner for rising star Scottie Barnes in Toronto's frontcourt. Even though the Raptors are fighting for lottery positioning rather than playoff seeding, there is a lot to be learned from seeing Ingram, Barnes and Immanuel Quickley play together. -- Bontemps

27. Charlotte Hornets

2024-25 record: 13-38

Previous ranking: 27

Next games: @ ORL (Feb. 12)

The All-Star break couldn't come at a better time for LaMelo Ball, who left Monday's loss in Brooklyn after 10 minutes because of right ankle soreness. Before that, he'd missed six of the Hornets' preceding seven games because of an ailing left ankle. Charlotte dropped all six of those games in which Ball sat out. -- Herring

28. Utah Jazz

2024-25 record: 12-40

Previous ranking: 29

Next games: vs. LAL (Feb. 12), vs. LAC (Feb. 13), vs. OKC (Feb. 21), vs. HOU (Feb. 22), vs. POR (Feb. 24)

There was a lot of smoke surrounding John Collins leading up to the trade deadline -- particularly about a potential trade to the Kings that sources told ESPN was never truly close -- but he's still in Utah. He continues to play extremely well despite being in and out of the lineup because of *ahem* strategic rest. Collins has played in six of the past 10 games, averaging 18.2 points on .500/.429/.880 shooting splits during that span. He's the only Utah player with a positive plus-minus over those 10 games. -- MacMahon

29. New Orleans Pelicans

2024-25 record: 12-41

Previous ranking: 28

Next games: vs. SAC (Feb. 12), vs. SAC (Feb. 13), @ DAL (Feb. 21), vs. SA (Feb. 23), vs. SA (Feb. 25)

New Orleans appears to be on the way to its second double-digit losing streak of the season after suffering its ninth straight defeat Monday at Oklahoma City. The Pelicans dealt All-Star forward Brandon Ingram in their most significant trade deadline move. However, among a rash of injuries, Trey Murphy III has emerged as a potential core player in New Orleans' post-Ingram era. -- Wright

30. Washington Wizards

2024-25 record: 9-44

Previous ranking: 30

Next games: vs. IND (Feb. 12), vs. MIL (Feb. 21), @ ORL (Feb. 23), vs. BKN (Feb. 24)

The Wizards were busy at the trade deadline accumulating more draft assets and veterans to help guide the young core. In addition to adding Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton to mentor younger players such as Bilal Coulibaly, Washington added two first-round picks -- a 2025 protected first-rounder from Memphis in the Smart deal and a 2026 first-round pick from Philadelphia (the least favorable from the Rockets, Clippers or Thunder), along with a 2028 first-round pick swap with Milwaukee for the Kyle Kuzma deal. -- Youngmisuk