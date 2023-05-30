Kendrick Perkins lays out what to expect between the Nuggets and Heat in the NBA Finals. (0:57)

Denver Nuggets, who will be making their first appearance in the NBA Finals, are overwhelming favourites to beat the Miami Heat.

The Heat are only the second 8-seed team to capture a conference championship, and just the third team to win its first three series as an underdog.

Are two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and his Nuggets all but home? Can Jimmy Butler inspire his team to one more series upset and complete one of the greatest against-all-odds runs seen in professional sport?

ESPN's coverage of the NBA Finals begins with Game 1 on Friday June 2 at 10.30am AEST, live on ESPN via Foxtel, KAYO or the E-App.

Game 2 on Monday June 5 at 10am AEST.

Game 3 on Thursday June 8 at 10:30am AEST.

Game 4 on Saturday June 10 at 10.30am AEST.

Game 5 (if required) on Tuesday June 13 at 10:30am AEST.

Game 6 (if required) on Friday June 16 at 10:30am AEST.

Game 7 (if required) on Monday June 19 at 10am AEST.

