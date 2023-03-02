Cooks, Kings won't crack under NBL GF pressure

A nervous Xavier Cooks admits he'll probably throw up before game one of the NBL championship series but is confident his Sydney Kings won't succumb to intense pressure on court.

Chasing back-to-back titles for the first time since completing a famous three-peat in 2005, the Kings host the New Zealand Breakers in the best-of-five series opener on Friday night.

Cooks, the league's MVP this season, is crucial to Sydney's chances after overcoming an ankle injury suffered during the semi-final series win over Cairns.

But he predicted he will face another hurdle before tip-off at Qudos Bank Arena.

"I throw up before most games -- I'm a nervous wreck -- but that's what basketball's about and it all comes down to this," Cooks said.

"There's three more wins and you win a championship."

Despite his internal battle, Cooks has faith the Kings will keep it together as hot favourites under the grand final spotlight.

"A lot of our boys don't pay attention too much to that kind of stuff," he said.

"I feel like we've had pressure all year long.

"Since the season started we've had a target on our backs, being the reigning champs.

"Everyone's tried to come at us and we've stood our ground so far."

Sydney will enjoy home-court advantage in the championship series but all three meetings between the Kings and Breakers this season have been won by the away side.

New Zealand, featuring in their first title decider since their golden era from 2011 to 2016, were quick to claim underdog status after their semi-final win over Tasmania.

Veteran swingman Tom Abercrombie featured in all four of the Auckland-based outfit's previous championships and rates the current line-up every bit as talented as the Breakers teams that dominated the league.

"It's wonderful to be back in this position and to be playing with a team and a group of people who are about the right things and have gone about things the right way this year," Abercrombie said.

"It's just a really tight-knit group and it's awesome that we've been rewarded for our hard work with a chance to go for another championship."

There were fears Cooks' season could be over after he went down with an ankle injury during a chaotic second game of the Kings-Taipans semi-final series.

But the MVP said it feels "great" ahead of the championship decider.

"I had no problems all week with it," Cooks said.

"The two-week break was great for that kind of stuff, the little niggling injuries, but I'll be fine."

Cooks predicted defence will decide the title.

"I think it will be a defensive series," he said.

"They're a great defensive team and so are we ... it's about who can control the tempo.

"They're a slow-paced team and we're a fast-paced team, so whoever can control those kinds of variables wins the game in my opinion."