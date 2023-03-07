WNBL finals preview - semifinals edition

The WNBL finals are here and it promises to be a thrilling contest as the remaining teams battle it out for the title. We take a look at the semifinals and tell you why each team will or won't win.

Second vs. Third

Southside Flyers:

Why they will -

The Southside Flyers have really taken flight in the second half of the season, even without superstar Lauren Jackson, they have managed to take out second spot on the ladder. This has really been a team effort, with arguably one of the deepest benches in the competition. Players like Monique Conti and Nyadiew Puoch have added another layer to the team and have meant that the intensity does not drop off when the starters take a rest. Maddy Rocci, Sara Blicavs and Kayla Thornton will need to continue their consistent form on offence and the likes of Abby Bishop and Carly Ernst will need to be on their A game to provide a spark when needed.

Sara Blicavs of the Flyers handles the ball against the Fire. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Why they won't -

Without Jackson, they don't have a huge inside presence and although Ernst and Bishop have height, stopping George inside and out will be a big task. On the opposite end, their guards are on the smaller side, meaning Tiffany Mitchell and Mia Murray can take advantage. Defence has been an issue for the Flyers in the past and is going to need to be a focus if they want to win this series.

Melbourne Boomers:

Why they will -

The Boomers are a proven force, they have some of the best players in the competition, Cayla George being named as MVP, Kristy Wallace in the ALL WNBL first team and Tiffany Mitchell in the Second team. All three players are offensive powerhouses - Mitchell leading the league in scoring. They are well supported by sharp shooters Miela Goodchild and Mia Murray. On top of this, they have the inside presence of Olivia Nelson-Ododa that can dominate in and protect the paint, and even Penina Davidson who can assist off the bench. The Boomers less-renowned players may not put up the big numbers, but they are crucial to their team's success, by posing as a threat and being able to cause enough damage if not paid attention to. This means the defence can't risk stepping off to help on players like George or Mitchell.

Why they won't -

Unfortunately for the Boomers, the same reason as to why they will do well in this final series is the same reason they may not. If the likes of George, Mitchell and Wallace are not playing well offensively, then those other players are guarded more heavily and as a result the scoring can start to freeze up. Similarly, on the defensive end, if Wallace gets in foul trouble, then they are slim at the point guard position - even with the veteran Leilani Mitchell, they are without the speed and aggression that Wallace provides and can make her so dangerous.

Leilani Mitchell of the Boomers passes the ball against the Flyers. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

First vs. Fourth

Townville Fire:

Why they will -

There's plenty of reason as to why the Townsville Fire will come out winners this week, but no stronger indicator than that they are on a 12-game winning streak. Their team continues to grow in strength and confidence, particularly with the likes of Steph Reid and Lauren Nicholson sitting out at times due to injury. Karlie Sameulson, Courtney Woods ad Shyla Heal can rival the Perth Lynx's three-point shooting and have no fear in doing it. Reid has yet to be stopped weaving to the basket, whether she's looking to score, or dish is anyone's guess, but either option is as fatal as the other. The inside presence of Tiana Hawkins and Zitina Aokuso is also something to dread.

Why they won't -

Heal and Reid lack size in comparison to the Lynx, this may stop them from performing at their best, as the Lynx defenders are also athletic and quick themselves. If the Fire are hoping to benefit from second chance points, then they are unlikely to, due to the fierce rebounding power of the Lynx, particularly Alex Sharp.

Shyla Heal of the Fire drives to the basket Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

Perth Lynx:

Why they will -

With some of the hottest hands in the competition, a Perth Lynx team that can't miss from three-point land is a team that nobody wants to face. When on target, all five starters can light it up from deep, not to mention a couple off the bench as well. But the Lynx's game isn't all outside, with Lauren Scherf this season proving just how dominant she can be in the paint, particularly working in the pick and roll with Sami Whitcomb - a deadly combination. With capable shooters lining the perimeter, it will be tough for defenders to choose whether to help or stay.

Why they won't -

What can sometimes seem like magic, can also be poison - in the Lynx's case if their threes aren't dropping, their leverage goes away. Although they carry size and can defend well, their defence is not good enough to get a win if their offensive isn't still flowing strong.